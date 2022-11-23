Lebanon pool booster to be celebrated in January

Jan Nadig, an ardent booster of Lebanon’s municipal swimming pool, prolific physical educator and promoter of public safety, has died.

Nadig spent more than two decades at the pool, working as an assistant supervisor and then for more than 15 years as the Lebanon Community Pool director in the 1970s and ‘80s.

She oversaw efforts to get more and younger children enrolled in the pool’s swimming lesson program and became known to many in Lebanon as “the pool lady.”

Nadig was 82.

She sought to combat drownings in local waterways and promoted accessibility and safety. Nadig took pride in low admission prices and lessons at young ages for children enrolled in Lebanon Community Schools.

Nadig told the Lebanon-Express in 2021 she “didn’t imagine it” when the school district named the community pool it owns after her.

“You wonder, something like this happens, you name a major place after a person, whether I deserve it or not,” Nadig said at the time.

Nadig also directed Lebanon High School’s swim program as its head coach for 10 years.

The pool’s current aquatics director, Lorlee Engler, said Nadig was her high school swim coach as well as her predecessor.

“She was a beloved person here at the pool,” Engler said.

Nadig was born in Minneapolis but moved to Oregon in 1968 after marrying John Nadig, where they headed Lebanon’s tennis program. People dubbed the duo “Mr. and Mrs. Tennis,” according to an obituary in the Albany Democrat-Herald.

She died. Nov. 4.

Those coordinating funeral efforts directed memorial gifts to Lebanon Community Pool. They’ll hold a celebration of life for Nadig 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at River Center.