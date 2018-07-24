Lebanon’s first dog park is officially open.
The grand opening of the Gillott Dog Park, located within Bob Smith Park on South Main Road, was held on an extremely warm Tuesday morning on July 17.
The event drew many of the park’s clients, along with their humans.
Zoey, a terrier mix, came to the grand opening with Linda Barton. Zoey enjoyed the shade beneath one of the custom dog houses built on the site.
“I really like the fact they have the park here,” said Barton, who lives on the south side of the community. “I can do errands in town and then we can stop here on the way home.”
Milo, a yellow Labrador, attended with Lynne Neuman, a member of the Lebanon Garden Club. That organization is one of the dozens of sponsors who contributed to the creation of the dog park.
Neuman knows that Milo is going to love visiting the new space.
“He’s so friendly. He loves people,” Neuman said.
The dog park is the result of an idea by Warren Beeson. On a visit to Nashville he had seen several beautiful dog parks. When he returned to Lebanon, he asked the Lebanon Parks Committee if a dog park could be built here.
The committee loved the idea and asked if he would be willing to lead the project. He did, joined by committee members Sally Morgan, Nancy Charlson, Bob Gordon and Connie Schmidt-Walling.
Beeson first proposed the idea in April of 2017 and it took just 16 months to get the park in operation. The key step was finding a primary sponsor. Laura and David Gillott and the sales team at the Keller Williams Realty Mid-Willamette office took on the challenge.
They raised $25,000 for the project, allocating $100 from each property sale to the project. That donation represents half of the cash cost of developing the dog park. Smaller donations are making up the rest of the amount, with all donors of $100 or more being recognized on the donor board.
“I thought that would be a good way for me give back to the community and to the animals,” said Laura Gillott. “I have four dogs of my own and they have a soft spot in my heart.”
She thanked everyone in her office who helped make the donation possible.
“The whole team, because we couldn’t do that much business without the team,” Gillott said.
She thinks this is the best kind of project because it benefits everyone in the community. It provides a fun space for the dogs and their owners. The park adds value to the community and that in turn adds value to homes and is good for business.
“I think it was a great project for Lebanon,” Gillott said.
The dog park is divided into two spaces, one for smaller dogs and one for larger dogs. Each space includes a dog house and there are vibrantly painted fire hydrants. One hydrant is painted in Lebanon Warriors colors while the other are painted in the orange and black of Oregon State and the green and yellow of Oregon.
On opening day, the area for larger dogs also included an agility course set up by For the Love of Dogs, a local dog training company. Trainer Kierstyn Budd put Kane and Kip through a set of agility exercises to demonstrate the type of training their company performs.
