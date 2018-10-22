LACOMB — Vern Lee Clark, 36, of Lebanon, was killed Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident on Ede Road near Lacomb.
Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said the accident occurred about 3:42 p.m.
Ede was the lone occupant of a 1995 Toyota Forerunner and was headed north when he lost control of the vehicle while trying to negotiate a corner.
Yon said the vehicle rolled multiple times crushing in the roof and sheering off the left rear wheel before coming to rest in the eastbound lane of travel. Yon said excessive speed and failure to wear his seatbelt contributed to the cause of the crash and Clark’s death.
It is not known if Clark was driving under the influence.
Deputies were assisted by the Lebanon Fire Department EMT’s, Linn County Medical Examiner and Huston Jost Funeral Home.