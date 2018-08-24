Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital has seen a rash of recent overdoses, and officials believe that local supplies of heroin and methamphetamine have been mixed with extremely powerful narcotics.
The hospital’s emergency department has seen six overdoses this week, which is much higher than usual.
“We are very concerned for the safety and health of those in our community,” said Dr. Daniel Sprague, medical director for Lebanon hospital emergency department, in a news release.
“We are calling on our fellow residents to help us get the word out about this potentially life-threatening situation,” Sprague added.
Ian Rollins, Lebanon hospital spokesman, said that there was no indication that the issue was impacting Samaritan Albany General Hospital or Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
The Lebanon hospital news release states that fentanyl or carfentanil, which are 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine or heroin, have been added to street drugs in the east Linn County area.
Use of heroin or meth mixed with these potent narcotics can cause immediate respiratory arrest, which often leads to death.
Those who see someone who they think is not breathing because of illicit drug use should call 911 and give CPR.
Health and medical professionals advise those using illicit substances to get help and quit immediately. For those not able and willing to quit, they urge extreme caution.
The Samaritan news release states that drug users:
• shouldn’t use narcotics alone or with people they don’t know;
• should inject a “tester dose” in the presence of others who are not using;
• be on the lookout for breathing problems or any unusual reaction after use.
Those seeking help quitting drugs can call: Linn County Public Health, 541-967-3888; Samaritan Treatment & Recovery Services, 541-451-6388; and CHANCE Recovery, 541-791-3411.