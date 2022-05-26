Lebanon, here's your news City Council member

Lebanon’s city council has traded one firefighter for another, appointing Jeremy Savage Wednesday, May 25, to the Ward 3 seat that Jason Bolen vacated in April.

Savage works as a firefighter in Salem and served on the Lebanon Planning Commission for 12 years, chairing the up-to nine-member board since 2018.

The 41-year-old has lived in Lebanon from birth, watching from the front row as his community suffered economic downturn in the '90s and early 2000s, then expansion under what he described as a business-friendly philosophy in city government.

“Most people do, but I certainly developed a hometown pride,” Savage said.

His time with the Planning Commission helped familiarize him with land development and related issues, such as wetlands development. He said he’ll leverage that experience.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Savage. He will serve out the remainder of Bolen’s term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024.

Half the city’s six-member council is now appointed.

Ward 2 councilor Gamael Nassar was selected in April 2021, to serve out the remainder of Karin Stauder’s term which ends this year. KJ Ullfers is serving in the other Ward 2 seat until the end of 2024, vacated in October by Rebecca Grizzle.

The city announced the latest opening after Bolen stepped down from his position on the council and as the body’s president April 13 to accept a division chief job with Bend Fire and Rescue. The council selected Bolen’s Ward 3 co-councilor Michelle Steinhebel to fill its presidency.

Councilors received seven applications. By the end of Wednesday’s interviews with applicants, they had narrowed their selection to just two.

Mayor Paul Aziz cast the tie-breaking vote for Savage.

“It’s very difficult when you have candidates like you guys,” Aziz said.

Ross Dewberry, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Oregon State University graduate who applied for the council opening May 11, withdrew from selection before his interview.

“I would like to recognize there are quite a few applicants here with much more experience,” he said.

Educator Jeannie Davis impressed with her background of community service and outreach to underserved populations in Lebanon. Savage curried favor with his detailed knowledge of the city’s efforts to expand.

Davis told councilors her top three priorities as a councilor would be securing access to equitable education, healthcare and housing. She said Lebanon’s downtown should be key to its revitalization.

“I know we’ve all been to downtowns throughout our region and it’s just that place that you want to be and stay,” Davis said.

Savage acknowledged the role the city could play in abating cleanup costs for potential developers of Cheadle Lake’s former mill sites. He told councilors he envisions a Lebanon version of Bend’s Old Mill District, upscale retail integrated with a trail system and nearby residential neighborhoods.

“It could be the crown jewel for Lebanon is how I see it,” Savage said.

The council informally voted four times to assess the applicants with Steinhebel and Ward 2 councilor Gamael Nassar selecting Davis and Ward 1 and 2 councilors Wayne Dykstra and KJ Ullfers backing Savage.

In a phone interview after the meeting, Savage said he grew up in Lebanon in the ‘90s while the historic mill town was collapsing under the departure of the logging industry.

As he aged, Savage said, he had children and wanted a say in the direction the city was headed.

“You have an even more vested interest in making a community you want to bring your kids up in,” he said.

And that’s the right direction — a business-friendly approach that saw Lowe’s put in its nearly 1.5-million-square-foot freight distribution center and the arrival of Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific, Northwest.

“I think the last 10 years have been good to Lebanon,” he said.

That expansion brought medical students, staff jobs, and places for the incoming families to eat and drink.

“We’ve been riding that wave of people moving in here,” he said.

Leadership that had appeared reluctant or unable to deal with recession changed out for forward-looking politicians and elected representation. He saw no reason to run for Bolen’s seat when it was contested on the ballot.

“He was doing such a great job,” Savage said. “There was no reason to run against him.”

Savage said he would like to see the city continue with its emphasis on development.

“It was just kind of stuck,” he said. “It’s been great to see how far it’s come. And I think it’s got a promising future.”

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

