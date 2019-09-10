Gordon Sletmoe was 18 years old when he signed up to be a volunteer firefighter with the Tualatin Rural Fire Protection District. Thirty-seven years later, he is preparing to leave the field after having served in almost every way one can imagine.
After serving for a year and a half as a volunteer, Sletmoe joined the United States Air Force and worked as a firefighter in that branch for four years.
Following his discharge, he worked as a firefighter for the United States Forest Service and then as an airport firefighter in Medford.
In 1992, he joined the Medford Fire Department, starting out as a firefighter and later rising up the ranks as an engineer, captain, battalion chief, deputy chief and acting fire chief. Sletmoe spent 22 years in all with the Medford department.
“When I write it down, I’ve done volunteer. I’ve done paid. I’ve done military, aircraft, wild land, municipal. I’ve kind of seen all different facets of the fire service,” Sletmoe said.
Sletmoe has led the Lebanon Fire District since May 1, 2015. He joined the district a year earlier as assistant chief, with the expectation that he would take over the leadership role upon the retirement of Chief Dan Woodson.
Sletmoe said he feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve the Lebanon Fire District.
“I consider it a privilege. I think together, we here in Lebanon have done amazing things. We have more paid employees than we’ve ever had in the history of the Lebanon Fire District, we have more volunteer firefighters than we’ve ever had, our finances are sound, our people are stellar,” he said. “We’ve had many, many new people and we’ve promoted the existing people into new positions and those have all been really good for the organization.
“We are headed in the right direction and I honestly believe that the right fire chief is going to come in here and flourish and take Lebanon Fire District to even greater places than we are right now.”
Because he knows the district is in good shape, he and his wife, Lisa, felt comfortable with his decision to retire at the end of the year.
“For me and my wife, there’s a combination of reasons. Everybody always told me ‘you’ll know when it’s the right time’ and we knew that it’s the right time,” Sletmoe said. “This is what I’ve done for a long, long time. My wife, she married into it. We’ve been married almost 33 years and this has been our life for our whole life together.”
The chief said they have no immediate plans except to travel.
“We have lived a great adventure up to this point and we know that there’s great adventures on the horizon,” Sletmoe said.