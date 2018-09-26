After spending the past three years as guests at Santiam Place, Lebanon Elks Lodge 1663 has a home of its own.
The fraternal organization has purchased the building at 41 West Maple Street in downtown Lebanon. The building was originally home to a doctor’s office and was later used by a local real estate company, said Mike Smith, the exalted ruler of the lodge.
The lodge has already begun holding its meetings at the new location, even as work continues to brighten up the space.
“We stop painting and have our meetings,” Smith said.
Other than painting and cleaning, there isn’t much work to be done. The building is in good shape overall, although it suffered some mild vandalism in the past couple of years while out of use.
The Lebanon Elks began in 1946 and held their meetings upstairs in the former JC Penney building downtown. In 1948, the Elks acquired their own property at 633 Park Street. That served as the lodge’s home until about three years ago, when the Elks found temporary shelter at Santiam Place.
Smith thanked Sally Skaggs, the owner of Santiam Place, for allowing the Elks to hold meetings and fundraising activities at her location.
“Sally Skaggs was a lifesaver for Lebanon Elks, because she treated us just like gold,” Smith said.
But he said it was crucial for the future of the lodge to find a new building.
“We were not really growing, we were just staying stagnant. But membership wanted to have our own building. We have wonderful, beautiful pieces of memorabilia that are 70 years old. That’s why we had to purchase a building,” Smith said.
This location will serve the lodge’s needs for now, but it is viewed as an interim location. Eventually, when real estate conditions are more favorable, the lodge would like to acquire a different property.
Until then, this location will host the weekly meetings and other activities hosted by the lodge.
Smith is especially excited that the lodge is able to sponsor its own Boy Scouts Pack once again. The lodge was the longtime sponsor of Pack 88 but had to give up that relationship with the move out of the Park Street location.
Now that the lodge has its own building, it has re-established its relationship with the Boy Scouts of America and is sponsoring Pack 163. Meetings have already begun at the new location.
In addition, the lodge has continued its work with Lebanon Community Schools and has distributed 156 backpacks so far this school year to students in need.
“Our sole purpose is to raise funds and give it away,” Smith said, with their efforts focused especially on children, veterans and the elderly.
The Lebanon Elks Lodge is currently working with the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home to put up a new flag pole and signage. Smith expects that work to be completed this fall.
In addition, the national Elks organization has made a commitment to support the U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC). Smith is excited about providing more assistance to the JROTC program at Lebanon High School.
“We want to support them and help them grow,” Smith said.