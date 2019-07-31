One block of Lebanon's downtown is getting a major face lift with assistance from the state's Diamond in the Rough program.
A facade restoration of Treml's Jewelry, 772 S. Main Street, has been completed that includes the recovery of the building's original, historic transom windows.
Transom windows were originally designed centuries ago to bring light into interior spaces. The transom windows in the Treml building, which was built in 1910, were in poor condition and had been covered up in the 1950s, said Wyatt King, whose family owns the Treml building.
Over the past year, workers restored these windows to their former glory. They repaired and reinforced the transom windows and then installed an outer window to protect them from the elements.
King said there are 182 pieces of prismatic glass in each of the three panes and only eight pieces had to be replaced. The support structure is made of zinc and had weakened significantly over the years. This frame was kept in place, with reinforcement built in.
"Preserving it was important to us, especially because removing anything probably would have caused more damage," King said.
This work was completed by Chris Gustafson and the team at Vintage Window Restoration in Albany.
Unfortunately, it is not yet possible to see how the window projects light into the building because a false ceiling has been constructed. King said that false ceiling will be removed at some point when they renovate the building's interior.
King said restoring the transom windows cost about $24,000. He said local and state support for the project helped make it possible. The City of Lebanon provided assistance through the downtown revitalization program, which covers the cost of the loan interest. The state's Diamond in the Rough program provided a $11,000 grant. The Lebanon Downtown Association supported the project and provided backing for the grant application.
"When you factor in the city's contribution, it made it posssible," King said. "We would not have able to go after that funding as successfully without the downtown association's help.
Jeweler Jim Treml said the restoration has been good for business at the location where he has operated for more than 11 years.
"It's made a big difference. The building looks a lot nicer and more pleasing, we have a new sign," Treml said, adding that he has definitely noticed an increase in walk-up customers.
While the work on the Treml building's facade has been completed, work is just getting under way on the Courtney Building, which is located a few storefronts to the north on the same block.
Ken and Shellie Jackola acquired the property this spring and have already begun work on a complete restoration, including the facade.
This building was constructed in 1891, said Shellie Jackola, and had fallen into obvious disrepair.
Their plan is to restore the upstairs apartment as their own home and to rent out the two business spaces on the ground floor. The Jackolas received a $20,000 grant from the Diamonds in the Rough program to assist with this project.
"We're pretty excited. We're just in stage one, we've ripped off the old roof that had about seven different roofs on it. We're repairing some of the boards and replacing them and then we'll get the new roof put on," she said.
In addition, four of the upper windows have been removed and will be repaired and replaced. When that is done, they will work on the other four windows. As much as possible, the original frames and glass will be put back in place, with the work also being done by Vintage Window Restoration.
"The transom windows are going back in the storefront. Slowly replacing and repairing everything that's been damaged over the 60 years of neglect," Jackola said.
To her knowledge, the upstairs has not been in use since the 1950s.
The Diamonds in the Rough program is funded through the state's Parks and Recreation Department budget and is supported by lottery funds.