Lebanon Downtown Association creates videos highlighting open spaces

LEBANON — It has been a difficult few months for business in Lebanon but a new online promotional program is sending the message that there are still good opportunities in the downtown core.
The Lebanon Downtown Association is working to produce a series of videos highlighting buildings that are currently available for use. Some of these structures, such as the Andrews and Courtney buildings, have undergone extensive remodeling.
Main Street Manager Cassie Cruze is working with real estate agent Bill Flesher of Keller Williams Commercial to produce the videos, which are called Space Walks. On Thursday, they filmed a segment on the Andrews building, which is also well known as the former home of Stainthorp’s Pianos and Musical Goods.
Flesher serves as the host, explaining recent work that has been done to improve the properties and discussing potential uses for the various locations. Cruze films and edits the segments.
The Andrews building, located at the corner of Grant and Main across the street from Wells Fargo, is a historic property downtown. Before serving as a music store it was a popular pharmacy and soda shop.
“You can see all the seismic updates within that building, all the beam work. They have done a beautiful job of recovering the front with the windows,” Cruze said. “They’ve done a gorgeous job with that building. The upstairs to that, there’s ample space. There are two retail spaces available on the bottom floor. Perhaps a co-working space upstairs.”
Alysia Rodgers, the economic development catalyst for the City of Lebanon and a member of the board of directors for the Lebanon Downtown Association, helped create the idea for the Space Walks. She attended a presentation on promoting commercial real estate and adapted the concept for online use.
“The idea is to do them in person. Obviously, we’ve modified it due to the pandemic. It would be really cool if we could actually do it the way it was intended, the way it was designed, where every space in your downtown that’s available to rent you have open on the same day for the same number of hours, have contractors on site, designers, real estate agents,” Rodgers said.
The Space Walk videos perform a similar function, with Flesher providing the expertise in an online format.
“We’re excited to do the Space Walk and be able to show off some of these spaces that you maybe have not seen inside of before or that have been undergoing changes and to see what the capabilities are going to be in those spaces going forward,” Rodgers said.
Flesher said the Andrews building presents a wide range of opportunities. There is more than 2,800 square feet available on the ground floor, which is equipped with two accessible bathrooms and a storage space.
“Any kind of retail, boutique operation, salon; it could be a professional office space. Upstairs … it’s a large open space, it’s got an elevator, multiple stairwells,” Flesher said, adding that the easiest use for the upstairs is as an events center and venue for weddings and receptions.
Overall, Flesher said the various segments of the real estate market have been impacted differently by the COVID-19 pandemic. Industrial properties and multi-family dwellings have continued to do well.
“Downtown retail and office space are the two that have been hit the hardest on this. Rightfully so. We’ve got to work from home, you can’t go outside, you’ve got to social distance,” Flesher said. “It’s not just us, it’s nationwide that’s experiencing this. Office space is at a surplus, landlords are restructuring rents, trying to hang in there.”
Rodgers and Cruze said businesses downtown have been getting by, with a number of them receiving assistance from various federal and state programs. They knew of only one downtown business which is closing. Nemo’s Sports Apparel & Gear is currently having a going out of business sale.
But Cruze also noted that several businesses have opened or are preparing to open during this time, including Colette Bakery & Bistro, the Hazella Bake Shop, and a men’s apparel shop, River and Ponds.
The first Space Walk video to be posted online features a property at 868 S. Main Street which was formerly the home of Joyful Days boutique. At least eight videos are planned and will be available online on the Lebanon Downtown Association website.
Cruze thinks the videos are one small way of working together to get through the current situation, which has been difficult in many ways.
“When it comes to us as a whole, and it’s challenging for all of us, there’s something about the solidarity of getting through it together. There’s a deeper level of understanding. There’s grace that is given because everyone is in the same situation. It has been challenging, but at least we’re not on our own,” Cruze said.
