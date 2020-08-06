Lebanon Downtown Association creates videos highlighting open spaces

Alysia Rodgers, the economic development catalyst for the City of Lebanon and a member of the board of directors for the Lebanon Downtown Association, helped create the idea for the Space Walks. She attended a presentation on promoting commercial real estate and adapted the concept for online use.

“The idea is to do them in person. Obviously, we’ve modified it due to the pandemic. It would be really cool if we could actually do it the way it was intended, the way it was designed, where every space in your downtown that’s available to rent you have open on the same day for the same number of hours, have contractors on site, designers, real estate agents,” Rodgers said.

The Space Walk videos perform a similar function, with Flesher providing the expertise in an online format.

“We’re excited to do the Space Walk and be able to show off some of these spaces that you maybe have not seen inside of before or that have been undergoing changes and to see what the capabilities are going to be in those spaces going forward,” Rodgers said.

Flesher said the Andrews building presents a wide range of opportunities. There is more than 2,800 square feet available on the ground floor, which is equipped with two accessible bathrooms and a storage space.