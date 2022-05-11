Lebanon dance team takes fifth at state

The Lebanon High School dance team recently took fifth place at the state competition. They competed a contemporary routine to Andra Day's 'Rise Up' and senior dancer Syian Phillips was also named a 5A all-state team.

In the fall, the Warriors placed third in the pom pom category and sixth in hip hop. During the season, in competitions against all classifications, Lebanon took first twice and second once in hip hop and second twice and fourth once in pom pom.