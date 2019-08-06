Lebanon Community Schools is working to put a bond proposal on the May ballot to raise funds for building maintenance and improvements.
In an interview last Friday at the district office, Superintendent Bo Yates highlighted the district's need for additional funds to complete this work and the great opportunity that exists to receive matching state funds.
The district commissioned a facilities evaluation last spring which detailed the needs at each of the schools and other buildings. Bringing all of these structures up to like-new condition would cost more than $30 million.
The district's proposal for the May vote will be much less ambitious. It will focus on key areas of need, such as new roofs, as well as updating heating and air conditioning systems.
Yates said the district would like to have air conditioning available in more schools to make it easier to operate summer enrichment programs in those facilities.
The Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program (OSCIM) will match district spending up to $4 million. A $4 million local bond would result in the district being able to complete $8 million in improvements.
"It's a great opportunity for us to do twice as much," Yates said.
It has been more than 15 years since the district had additional funds available for large projects.
"We did upgrade some heating systems at Green Acres and at Seven Oak, but other than that, we've just done general maintenance on our buildings. We don't have the budget to replace roofs and things like that," Yates said.
The district is currently working on a long range facility plan which it must submit to the state Department of Education by Sept. 1. The district will then file an application for matching OSCIM funds by Sept. 15.
The final step of the process would be to seek voter approval during the May 2020 election.
Yates said an ad hoc committee has been established to work out the details of the bond proposal, including which projects will be funded, the amount of funding to be requested and the estimated cost per household.
Yates said public meetings will be held to seek the community's input.
"As we get going, we'll come up with a plan to engage the community and provide information and also garner information as to what people's concerns are and how we can meet those concerns," Yates said.
In addition to the needed school repairs, the district is also responsible for the community pool. Yates said it is likely that some funds for pool improvements would also be included in the bond proposal.