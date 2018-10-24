Wayne Rieskamp is unopposed in his bid for re-election in Ward 1. He is seeking his fifth term on the council and there are still goals he hopes to accomplish.
The most important priority for Rieskamp is completion of the West Side Interceptor, part of the city’s sewage collection system.
“That would help us be able to develop. We have a shortage of housing in Lebanon and that can’t really be addressed until this is done,” Rieskamp said.
He would also like to see the historical museum become a reality and he is serving on the committee which is working to promote the project.
Rieskamp believes health and safety is a key priority. He wants to see the Lebanon Police Department staffed at a level sufficient to serve the community now and as it continues to grow.
He also sees city streets which desperately need to be maintained.
“We don’t have the revenue sources for that to happen. Like most small communities, streets are in very poor condition to bad. We have those here in Lebanon,” Rieskamp said.
He also supports creation of a parks and recreation district in Lebanon.
“We’re one of the few communities our size that doesn’t have one. Most do,” Rieskamp said.
He is retired after spending 50 years in the timber industry. The first 45 years were with Willamette Industries. He spent about half of his career working as a technician and in quality control. He spent the second half of his career in operations and management, specializing in the buying and selling of laminate veneers.
Rieskamp has been involved in community leadership for decades. He was one of the founders of the local Boys & Girls Club and has been a board member for more than 40 years. He is currently wrapping up his second term as board president.
He is still the director of operations at Cheadle Lake Park and remains active as an elder at Christ Community Lutheran Church. He lives by the wise advice he received from his father.
“Don’t ever stop. Keep going and you’ll live a long life,” Rieskamp said.
During his time on council, Rieskamp points to the improvements on Highway 34 as one of his primary accomplishments.
“When council voted to help get Highway 34, that was probably the most significant thing that happened in Lebanon. Without that being done, we would not have Lowe’s and the development that went on in the northwest industrial sites. We probably wouldn’t have Walmart,” Rieskamp said. “That expansion was tremendous for east Linn County.”
Moving forward, Rieskamp wants to see the council continue to work toward completing the goals stated in the 2040 Vision and Community Strategic Action Plan.
“Things citizens told us they would like completed. I want to run and be part of that vision that the council and the community have put forth as their choices,” Rieskamp said. “I truly love serving the community of Lebanon and doing what I can to help make it a fun, safe place for people to live.”