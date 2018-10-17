For Michelle Steinhebel, the primary responsibility of the Lebanon city council is to work toward fulfilling the city’s 2040 Vision and Community Strategic Action Plan.
“That is something I got to be part of helping put together in 2015. We talked to so many people to get at what people want Lebanon to look like,” Steinhebel said. “I’m a mother of two young kids and this document is what I want Lebanon to look like when they are young adults, too.”
If elected to represent Ward 3, Steinhebel would also focus on the city’s wetlands issue. Development of a significant portion of the community’s industrial land is hindered by the presence of designated wetlands. Mitigating the loss of these wetlands to development is expensive and burdensome.
“I don’t know what the answer to solving our wetlands is. I know the city has tried to figure our different strategies to mitigate that,” Steinhebel said. “I think working closer with the League of Oregon’s Cities to see what other cities have done. I’m sure other cities have faced this.”
Steinhebel thinks there may be creative solutions to help address the wetlands issue, such as creating the city’s own bank of wetlands which could be used offset the loss of other lands to development.
“Once you can find a solution for that, you can bring in more jobs, which brings in more housing. Those industrial jobs tend to be family-wage jobs,” Steinhebel said.
Steinhebel also wants to ensure that staffing for public safety keeps pace with the community’s population growth.
“You want to have someone respond when you call the police department, and they do,” Steinhebel said. “I want to make sure they have the staffing they need so they can continue to do that. You have to feel safe in your community.”
Steinhebel moved to Lebanon with her family when she was 12 years old and graduated from Lebanon High School. She has a degree in political science from Oregon State University and is working on a master’s degree in public policy from OSU.
She worked at the Lebanon Express from 2007 to 2011 and is now the public affairs manager at the Lebanon campus of the Western University of Health Sciences.
“I’m personally running because I’m involved in this community,” Steinhebel said.
She is a member of the Chamber of Commerce board of directors, is on the board of the Lebanon School Foundation and is the Vice President of the Lebanon Optimist Club.
“I think my experience working on the boards is a tremendous help for knowing how to lead, how to work with people to solve problems,” Steinhebel said. “Professionally, working at the medical school, that is certainly a position that requires a high level of professionalism. You are working with people that are about to be leaders in their communities.”
Steinhebel knows voters have options to fill the open position in Ward 3 and hopes she has earned their vote.
“I am working in Lebanon, living in Lebanon, raising a family in Lebanon. I believe Lebanon is a great community to do these things in,” Steinhebel said. “I would be greatly honored to be Lebanon’s next city councilor.”