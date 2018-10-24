Karin Stauder is unopposed in her bid to represent Ward 2 on the Lebanon City Council.
Stauder knows it is unusual to have a clear path to election in her first bid for public office.
“It feels awkward going uncontested. Just because I am uncontested doesn’t mean I feel I have a free ride,” Stauder said. “I’ve been here for 18 years. This community is my home and I want to see the best for it. I don’t take this for granted at all.”
Stauder’s goals as a city councilor are to help the city move forward with the completion of the West Side Interceptor and with wetlands mitigation. Both of these issues are currently slowing the city’s potential growth.
“They are going through the wetlands we have and re-calibrating that. We need to work on mitigating that issue, so we can partner up with companies that want to build here,” Stauder said.
She thinks the city’s growth has been handled well in recent years and would like to see that continue.
“They are on a nice path, the council and the mayor. Nice growth, growth that isn’t crazy, but growth that is a shot in the arm after we lost the mills,” Stauder said.
She grew up in the Bay area in California and first moved to Oregon in 1986 to attend university. She graduated from what was then called Western Oregon State College and took a job with the Corvallis Police Department.
Over the years she filled a variety of roles including patrol officer, school resource officer, crime prevention and detective.
Stauder thinks serving in public safety will be helpful experience as a city councilor.
“I worked with a variety of groups, citizens, departments, schools,” Stauder said. “I have good critical thinking skills in the crux of an issue. I have had to make some life-or-death decisions in the course of my career,” Stauder said.
She supports adding more full-time officers to the Lebanon Police Department.
“With what I see, it’s not safe. Many times, there are just two officers or maybe three,” Stauder said. “If you get two hot calls, one officer is on their own unless you can get county over here.”
Stauder thinks increasing the number of officers increases their visibility in the community and that alone is helpful.
“Many times, just your presence in the neighborhood makes a difference,” Stauder said.
Another area of concern is funding for the city’s infrastructure.
“There are streets that need to be repaired. Water lines and sewer lines that need to be repaired. What do you do first?” Stauder said. “I’m not quite sure how we resolve that.”
Stauder said she visited city staff along with other candidates and she was most interested in speaking with the staff in public works.
“I am very impressed with what public works is doing. They are keeping their heads above water,” Stauder said.