Greg Nervino believes the city of Lebanon is moving in the right direction and he would like to help the community stay on the right track.
He thinks his extensive background in corporate management and community involvement can help him “maintain the professionalism of the city council.”
“We’ve got a great staff in the city right now and maintaining that level of proficiency would be one goal,” Nervino said.
He would also like to help the city with continued economic development. He remembers what the community was like when he moved here 22 years ago from northern California.
“When I first came to Lebanon, Lebanon was hurting pretty bad,” Nervino said.
He moved to the community to work for Consumers Power and he immediately got involved. He served on the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce’s economic development committee and he remembers how hard it was to promote change.
“There were several fights we were in at that time with the WalMart Superstore coming in. There were entities within the community fighting that. They said it was going to ruin life here,” Nervino said. “Economic development changes things, but it doesn’t really ruin life.”
He would like to see the community continue to encourage smart economic development.
“We’ve changed from a logging community, a wood mill community, to a community of education,” Nervino said. “That plan developed. Those are the kinds of opportunities that come with good economic development.”
If elected to represent Ward 3, Nervino would also like to continue to emphasize the development of the community’s parks and recreations services. He feels this work is on the right path but would like to see even more projects completed.
Nervino has retired from his work with Consumers Power but remains active as a firearms safety instructor. He continues to work at Straight Shooter Sporting Goods in Lebanon.
In addition to serving on the chamber’s economic development committee, Nervino has also served on the city’s parks and trees committee and has been a member of the Lebanon Community Foundation since about 2000. He was the chairman of the foundation board when Cheadle Lake was acquired.
“I’ve been involved from my early days here in Lebanon and feel that I’ve still got more to give to the community,” Nervino said.
He thinks his primary value on the council is his willingness to do whatever is needed to help out.
“I don’t run on a single issue. I’m honest, open, will work in cooperation with people. I think that’s what city council needs, is people who work as cohorts. I don’t have any issue with people. I think the city council has moved to the point where they do work pretty well together. I want to see that continue,” Nervino said. “I believe I’m a team player.”