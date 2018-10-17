Duston Denver wants to help the city of Lebanon look ahead to the future. If elected to represent Ward 3 on the city council, his first priority is the city’s budget.
“Planning ahead on the budget every year so that we’re taking small bites out of big projects every year so they’re not turning into big issues,” Denver said.
He also wants to see the city continue to focus on economic development.
“Encourage city staff to do things to help with economic development in town, such as getting the Westside Interceptor done, finding ways to alleviate the wetlands issue so we can encourage more business and more housing,” Denver said.
The Westside Interceptor is the name of the sanitary sewer infrastructure project which has been under development for several years and which is necessary for the city’s continued growth in the south and west areas of town.
His third goal is to promote parks and the city’s overall livability.
“The nice things about Lebanon that make people want to live here. I want to maintain that and make sure that’s not falling by the wayside,” Denver said.
He believes each of these goals really fit under one heading: good stewardship.
“Overall, I want to be a good steward for the city. There’s not one big thing. It’s a lot of little things and making sure it is managed across the board,” Denver said.
He does not believe the city is facing one single decisive issue.
“There’s lots of little things that affect how things work in the future that need to be paid attention to,” Denver said.
Denver grew up in this community and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1995.
“I’m running because I grew up here, I live here, I raised my family here,” Denver said. “I love this town and have always enjoyed being involved in the community.
“I like to be involved and I want to make sure I can continue to have an impact. The timing is good for me. The timing is as good as it’s ever going to be to run for it,”
Denver served on the city’s planning commission from 2003 to 2007. He had to resign from the commission at that time because he accepted a position as an IT analyst for the city, which he held until 2012.
He believes that experience will be very helpful.
“That gives me unique insight my opponents don’t have to see what needs to be looked at, what needs to get done from the city councilor’s perspective,” Denver said.
If he could convey one idea to voters, it is his commitment to stewardship as both an individual and a community ideal.
“I firmly believe that good stewardship means being involved not just as an individual but getting others involved as well. I want to help other people in the community get involved and be good stewards,” Denver said. “This is important for adults and children. I believe if we promote that and get people involved, that some of the vandalism and petty crimes will decrease as we teach people to be good stewards of our community.”