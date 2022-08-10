Laying pipe gets pricey in Lebanon

Lebanon guaranteed its growth to the south and west when it awarded a $21 million contract in 2021 to lay miles of sewer main on the outskirts of town.

A decades-in-waiting expansion, Lebanon held off funding the pipeline for years.

Another year likely would have cut the sewer back by thousands of feet while material costs have spiked nearly 50% since the contract's award, said Ron Whitlatch, the city’s engineering services director.

“It would have jumped us several million,” Whitlatch said.

The project resumes from where it left off at Airport and Airway roads in the 1990s, Phase 5 of Westside Interceptor. It’s a several-feet-wide line that’s meant to accommodate new housing off of Stoltz Hill Road and zig-zags a path at Lebanon’s frontier before ending at Crowfoot Road and Hillview Drive.

And that pipe, high-density polyethylene and other plastics, costs more every day.

Lebanon isn’t canceling big-budget expenditures on infrastructure — yet, Whitlatch said.

But at a July 14 meeting, he warned city councilors that costs likely will exceed any of the improvements funded in its 2022-2023 budget, approved June 8 and already out of date.

“We’re probably not going to get to a lot of the projects we planned,” he said.

Whitlatch asked the council to approve an about $1.26 million bid from Salem-based Emery & Sons Construction Group for another pipeline project, this time to rehabilitate a neighborhood sewer system.

He said the city’s engineering staff had anticipated inflationary ballooning of material costs and short domestic supply of plastic pipes in 2021. The project that seeks to place 8- and 12-inch sewer main and connecting pipes to 53 properties in the Lupine neighborhood would have cost $900,000 in 2020, Whitlatch said.

Engineering budgeted for $1.07 million, but that still fell short.

“It blew our expectation out of the water,” Whitlatch said.

Economic realities

In a system that includes failing and aging sewer systems, City Manager Nancy Brewer said rising costs eventually will exceed the city’s revenue, and projects will be cut.

“It’s a matter of choosing the highest of high priorities,” Brewer said.

Brewer said worldwide market conditions are manifesting locally, reflected in construction costs.

More than a year before the Lupine project was awarded, domestic plastic production froze and triggered a global shortage after a February 2021 power outage in Texas that killed 210, shut down the world's single largest petrochemical plant and may be the most expensive disaster in the state’s history.

Contractors are paying more for labor, and material costs are further impacted by increased shipping costs.

Whitlatch said city engineers opted not to pursue an additional 14 connecting sewer pipes in Lupine, cutting pipe from the project based on those costs.

Additional sewer, water and storm drain replacements may be moved to a later fiscal year, he said. And money set aside for major projects may not cover final costs.

“As we save and save to do Project X, we just keep getting eaten up by inflation,” Whitlatch said.

Michael Martin, water and wastewater lobbyist with League of Oregon Cities, said the gap in projected costs and bids to complete infrastructure improvements is increasing at cities across the state.

“I’m hearing this across the board,” he said.

The league, an advocacy and lobby concern, estimated through a 2021 Portland State University survey cities would need to find $23 billion to dig up, install, or replace pipe-related projects in Oregon.

Martin said cities can increase systems development charges and taxes, but grant funding — outside help — is a more likely fix.

Oregon is receiving $529 million over five years for water infrastructure through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

A rate increase?

At a July 27 meeting, the Lebanon council heard from a consultant who is designing Lebanon’s next guiding document on storm drains, which calls for about $10 million in priority upgrades to yet another network of pipes, collection basins and ditches.

The draft storm drain master plan identifies 139 potential replacements or improvements to the stormwater system to reduce risk of flooding, divert polluted water away from drainages that discharge to the Santiam River or, eventually, to the Willamette where pollution limits are stringent.

Just 21 of the 139 are covered by the needed $10 million.

Newberg-based Donovan Enterprises recommended increasing the fee charged on Lebanon property owners for developing the stormwater system. Other Willamette Valley cities pay four to five times more for similar charges, according to the consultant.

Councilor KJ Ullfers remarked that the estimated $10 million may change with inflation.

“That’s until next Wednesday,” he said.

“That’s a good point, Whitlatch said.

Ullfers wanted to know how much the potential stormwater increase would cover the $10 million needed for the prioritized improvements.

“Or do we even have an idea at this point?” he said.

Large commercial properties like a Lowe’s distribution center and a Walmart store likely would see rate changes, some paying more and some paying less.

Properties like residences and small businesses probably wouldn’t change under the proposed rate structure, according to the proposed plan.

Whitlatch said the city has moved on to developing a new wastewater master plan and will develop a drinking water master plan after that.

The city is very hesitant to increase any system development charge, he said, and would seek public comment on the draft stormwater master plan before its implementation.

Inflationary adjustments of about 3% are standard, but he estimated Lebanon would have had to increase charges this year by 8.1% if the city was trying to compensate nationwide inflation.

Meanwhile all pipes, sewage and stormwater, Whitlatch said, are subject to inflationary increases, and grant funding opportunities are sparse.

“The systems operate almost identically. You just have sanitary waste in one and storm water in the other,” he said.

If projects in 2022 keep coming in over budget, projects planned for 2023 and 2024 may be curtailed.

“As much as you want to increase rates, we understand everyone else is dealing with inflation, too,” he said.