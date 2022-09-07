Voices from the past: Lebanon oral history underway

People new to Lebanon will never see the outlines of the massive timber mills hulking beyond the highway.

But a volunteer equipped with a microphone and hand-sized audio recorder hopes — one interview at a time — to fill those gaps with a recorded history.

Some photos survive from timber’s heyday, when nearly two dozen sprawling complexes of buildings, log ponds and smokestacks dominated the central Linn County city. Yet local historians struggle to explain what exactly they’re looking at, said Linda Ziedrich, Lebanon Museum Foundation vice president.

“There were so many mills — they came and went, they switched owners,” Ziedrich said. “We haven’t documented what it was like to work in the mills.

Also missing from the city is a museum. Ziedrich sits on a board for a community space that doesn’t exist.

Sharing history

Ziedrich said the city’s never had a proper gathering place for the amassed historic documents, ancient pharmacy equipment and yellowed photo prints in its affiliated collections.

That means no center to teach, no way to practically share details gleaned from Lebanon’s antiquity.

She said the museum’s collections are safe. One board member retrofitted space in a barn for climate-controlled, pest-controlled storage.

It’s like an evidence locker in the case of how Lebanon used to be.

But historians must endeavor to contextualize that physical material, Ziedrich said.

Like Lebanon’s nonexistent museum, local historical societies collect physical items to display. They answer questions about when the mid-Willamette Valley began changing under European settlement or what sort of work was done there.

“They’re collections of lots of stuff,” Ziedrich said. “But it’s hard to make sense of it all. It’s hard to take it all in.”

As of August, Ziedrich also is an oral historian. She hopes people who worked and lived in Lebanon starting in the 1940s or earlier will sit for 30-ish minute interviews.

Their voices, their personal stories — seemingly myopic slices of specific times in Lebanon’s past — will provide context. Ziedrich wants to record 10 interviews, transcribe them, and have them available at Lebanon Public Library by year's end.

She has a head start. Ziedrich sat down with neighbors for the first couple of interviews. Tony Hayden began telling stories after Ziedrich and her husband moved from their farm near Scio to Lebanon in 2015.

“I know him, and I didn’t mind possibly screwing up in front of him,” Ziedrich quipped.

She’d heard much of it before. Hayden grew up under the tutelage of newspaper-publishing parents, traveled the world as a documentary photographer, worked with Eugene Smith — yes, that Eugene Smith — and came back to his home town to help run the Lebanon Express and retire as an elite portraitist.

Ziedrich describes her neighbor as a photojournalist and a hippie.

But the interview brought out raw details. Hayden gave insight into how he ended up where he did, when he did, the chance and happenstance that led to hobbies and interests.

He was born in a building that was a hospital and became a library in 1952, then a community space in 2009.

“A lot of people in Lebanon like to say they were born in the library,” Ziedrich said. “But that building isn’t even a library anymore.”

Hayden likely would have had siblings, for example, and yet grew up without any. He told Ziedrich his mom had three miscarriages.

“Things came out that I didn’t know,” Ziedrich said. “That’s why he was an only child.”

Someone who sat for Ziedrich’s second interview talked about visiting public swimming pools with her family. Lebanon had two pools then, Ziedrich was told, and downtown was still lined with frontier-esque wooden sidewalks and roads that turned to mud in the rain.

It’s a personal story, very specific to Lebanon, but touches on the politics of public swimming pools.

“It’s special to the people who live here,” Ziedrich said.

Finding space

Mayor Paul Aziz approached Ziedrich soon after she moved to Lebanon. He was among a handful of locals who wanted to curate the city’s history.

They soon became a board, founding the Lebanon Museum in 2015.

Ziedrich sat in meetings in which the nascent foundation struggled to find a home. The museum has no income, no regular revenue beside potential grant funding and would need donated space.

Board members tried to find room in the former Wells Fargo building downtown, and had considered Elkins Flour Mill, built after the early 1860s on what is today the Linn-Benton Community College campus in Lebanon.

Ziedrich thumbed through the City of Lebanon Historic Context Statement as she described local landmarks. The statement is a public document published in 1994 with state funding that outlines the city’s timeline.

But the museum’s real strong point, she said, was history programming.

The museum sponsored slideshow-lectures for a couple of years featuring a locally owned pharmacy in downtown and Tony Farque, a Willamette National Forest archaeologist who presented on the Santiam Wagon Road.

“They were very fun and well-attended,” Ziedrich said.

Among those were the mill photos. Jeff Smith, a former Lebanon Express photographer, found them in a discarded archive.

“Somebody was throwing them out, burning them, and Jeff Smith managed to get those photographs,” Ziedrich said.

The programming ceased with the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. The board kept looking for space, and Ziedrich kept thinking about the way voices can string together potentially abstract history.

When she pitched the idea of oral histories to the board, the board put the responsibility on Ziedrich, and she took an online class at Baylor University of Waco, Texas, to learn how to record interviews.

A grant from Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund paid for a Zoom H5 audio recorder and a Rode microphone used to gather the stories.

And, finally, the museum will get back to sharing Lebanon history in the words of the people who live there.

“We can use quotes from oral histories. We can use the recordings directly,” Ziedrich said. “People can push buttons and hear voices.”