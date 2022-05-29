Here are Lebanon's Strawberry Festival-related road closures

Besides the world's reportedly largest strawberry shortcake, Lebanon's Strawberry Festival annual celebration features two parades and associated road closures.

The Junior Parade is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 3 in downtown and is expected to last a half-hour. The Grand Parade is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, starting at Walmart and ending at The American Legion

"As always, this will cause multiple temporary road closures within the main arteries of the city," according to a news release from the Lebanon Police Department.

Road closures associated with the Junior Parade begin at 2 p.m. Traffic impacts on Saturday, which also includes the aforementioned shortcake and other festivities, will be begin at around 8:30 a.m. Road closures related to the Grand Parade will be lifted around 1 p.m.

Officials expect that traffic, following the parade, will most likely travel to the festival site at 37919 Weirich Drive, which will cause additional snarls.

"Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, if possible, to help with the excess amount of festival traffic," the news release says.

There will be signed detours from highways 20 and 35.

