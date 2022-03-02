Hard-hit fire department receives Lebanon pumper

Lebanon is sending a firetruck up river to bolster a community that lost most its equipment in the 2020 Labor Day fires.

Idanha-Detroit Fire District chief Chad LaVallee took receipt of a 1999 Pierce pumper truck Feb. 23, according to a Lebanon Fire District news release.

The upland Highway 22 volunteer fire department saw most its firefighting rigs destroyed as the Santiam fire swept over northern Linn County towns, razing Detroit and killing five.

“We are glad to help our neighbors and partners,” said Lebanon Fire Chief Joseph Rodondi in the release.

