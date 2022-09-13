Scio locals urge commissioners to stop planned mega chicken farm

Eight children from Lourdes Public Charter School in Scio and their parents shared concerns regarding a potential mega chicken farm in their area with the Linn County Board of Commissioners during Tuesday’s meeting.

The 38-acre factory chicken farm will raise 4.5 million chickens per year. If approved, it will be located a half-mile from the elementary school and Lourdes Catholic Church.

Foster Farms, one of the nation's largest chicken processors, plans to build three big chicken farms around the mid-Willamette Valley: one on Jefferson-Scio Drive in Scio, one on Thomas Drive in Scio and one in Aumsville.

The community wants the commissioners to put a stop to it.

“I would not want to live where I live anymore if there was a mega farm,” said one parent, Jill Poverud. “I would move. We just implore you to stop this from happening in our community.”

Other speakers referred to the mega farm as a “huge injustice” to the area, voicing concerns about the potential long-term health impacts of living within such close proximity to millions of dying animals and their manure.

Prior to the meeting, the children had prepared letters to the commissioners, expressing their fears; they distributed them Tuesday morning.

While the commissioners said they agreed with the speakers’ message, they said there is not much they can do at the county level.

“It wouldn't even get to a lawsuit before the Land Use Board of Appeals came back to us and said, ‘You can't do that,’” Commissioner Sherrie Sprenger said. “So you would be in the same place. That's not the hill that I'm going to climb to win this battle for you. It doesn’t make sense.”

Instead, Sprenger said she is attending local meetings and advising people on what to advocate and who to advocate with on these issues. The best avenue, she told them, is to wait until the Legislature is back in session and present them with facts about what is occurring and why it’s a problem.

Commissioner Roger Nyquist, who was not present at Tuesday’s meeting, sits on the statewide group that looks at confined animal feeding rules and other issues related to the topic.

Commissioner Will Tucker explained Oregon’s Right-to-Farm Law, which protects growers from court decisions based on noises, smells, dust and other nuisances. It also limits local governments from declaring farms to be nuisances or trespasses.

So, what does that all mean? The county’s hands are seemingly tied.

“I can’t not follow the law,” Tucker said. “We get spanked when we try to bend it slightly.”

One community member, however, didn’t want to hear it. Art Papathanasopoulos attended the meeting with his wife and son, and he challenged the commissioners’ stance of not being able to do anything.

“It is a huge expectation that you will do whatever it takes to make sure that this school, which has seen thousands of young people go to college, survives,” he said. “If you're going to get a spanking, get the spanking and make sure this operation does not happen.”

Tucker said he would be happy to write to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Agriculture and Oregon Health Authority asking them to review medical research on airborne pollutants. He said the county can make sure the farm building is structurally sound, but other than that, they don’t have a say in land use approval.

“I’m not willing to spend county money to fight a losing battle,” Tucker said. “We are trying to play a role in this future, but today, I can’t stop it.”