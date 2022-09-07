Lebanon's land use board full at last

The board of officials effectively serving as a filter for development in Lebanon is, for the first time in at least three years, full.

Marcellus Angellford, a metal fabricating engineer who made his first appearance speaking in front of the City Council in May against people who are LGBTQ+, applied July 13 to become a member of the Lebanon Planning Commission.

He was appointed in August to serve as an alternate commissioner and filled the sole vacant seat on the nine-member board.

The commission approves land use applications that meet city requirements and sends recommendations to the City Council about proposed changes to the city’s book of laws or its boundaries.

And until a recent word-of-mouth campaign, city Planning Director Kelly Hart said, three vacancies largely went unnoticed by the public.

“I do not know how long it’s been since there’s been a full commission,” Hart said by email.

Three out of the five latest appointments came after sitting commissioners began to recruit applicants, Hart said.

The commission must have five regular members, a majority who lives inside city limits, with four more serving as potential substitutes.

Those commissioners, called alternates, can sit on the commission and wield voting power like regular commissioners even when they’re not called on to sit in for one of the regulars. Commissioner candidates serve by mayoral appointment.

Most commissioners were relatively new to the board by July. The mayor appointed three uncontested applicants in 2022 — Dave Workman and Karisten Baxter in April, and Don Fountain in June.

Chad Munn, Lory Gerig-Knurowski and Kristina Breshears were appointed in 2021.

David McClain reapplied in April 2020 after serving three years on the commission and Don Robertson has sat on the commission for 25 years. Robertson reapplied in March.

Just one recent application did not yield a commission post, a July 22 applicant who submitted paperwork after Marcellus Angellford.

City Manager Nancy Brewer said the commission frequently sees one application for one position.

“They’re not usually contested at all,” Brewer said.

Hart said commissioners generally are seeking a way to ease into city politics or become more active in steering their city.

“Others may have an interest in the City Council, and the Planning Commission is a great learning ground before going for council,” Hart wrote.

Mayor Paul Aziz served on the city's Planning Commission before running for the top councilor position.

Jeremy Salvage was named to the council in May, applying to replace Jason Bolen after serving on the Planning Commission for 12 years.

In his application, Angellford wrote that he is a "concerned citizen" who wants to positively influence Lebanon.

"I have heard about some things going on at the local city level that have troubled me," Angellford wrote.

Angellford appeared at a May council meeting to speak against a proposed proclamation that would have declared June Pride Month.

He went to the next council session in June to compare anecdotes of two men who left their families, he said, "to go live a life of depravity, debauchery, orgies, you name it."

He said one pursued women, and the other was covered in a "gay flag."

"That gay flag represents a whole lot more than just peace, love and rainbows. There are a lot of things that are representative with them that I do not support, and I do not think we should be supporting that any more than we should be supporting the Confederate flag," Angellford said.