Lebanon elections: Workman ready to work in Ward 2

Dave Workman sees a point in his lifetime when Lebanon, projected to grow for the next decade under an influx of new residents, could be close to 50,000 people.

He liked it before, he said, when the population was closer to 5,600.

“Driving through Lebanon is a completely different experience than it was not that long ago,” he said.

Workman is one of three conservative PAC-backed candidates appearing on the ticket in November.

Ryan Newby, on the other hand, a third candidate who still appears in the voter's pamphlet, ended his campaign. Reached by phone, Newby said medical appointments kept him from running.

His statement in the pamphlet encourages voters to pick someone else.

"I am not seeking to be elected as City [councilor] for Ward 2. I missed the deadline to remove myself from running for the position. I was told I can't be removed from the ballot which has not been printed yet. Please vote for one of the other candidates and not for me."

Housing’s been on Workman’s mind: “Our infrastructure still is stressed. We still spend time putting out fires and not stopping the fires from happening."

He said growth can't be stopped, but it can be checked.

“We’re too well located and too nice of a place not to grow,” he said.

But he wants to see taxable property owners rather than renters moving to town.

Workman said he worries about renters and apartments burdening single-family homeowners.

“It’s just human nature. They’re not invested in the community. They’re going to vote for things that maybe I wouldn’t, just because of their circumstances,” he said.

Workman said developing clusters of small purchasable homes would raise tax revenue without raising taxes.

Lebanon includes properties where owners are charged $21.26 per $1,000 of assessed value. Much of urban Albany is assessed around $20 per $1,000 and the rural Linn County towns where fewer taxes cover fewer services see tax rates closer to $12 to $15.

Some Sweet Home property owners are charged around $23.

He acknowledged that wages were largely flat for decades while home prices have nearly tripled.

A quick scan of real estate listings the week of Oct. 17 showed some houses had gained 170% of their value since 2016.

Workman is the chief recovery officer at Linn-Co Federal Credit Union, effectively the head repossessor. He thinks about home occupants in terms of the credit union clients who forfeit their property back to their lender.

He said development should entice those who fall into two categories — people who want to pay but don’t have the money and people who have the money but are angry with the lender.

“Then there’s a third kind who might have the money, but they’re not going to pay me anyway. Those people, if you're not willing to work for it and devote yourself to it, I don’t expect them to get a house,” Workman said.

Workman said he wants to see the budget dissected to figure out how the council can better support the Police Department. He acknowledged the department commands the largest chunk of the city’s annual spending.

“But there should be a (return on investment),” he said. “You should know ‘I spent that much, and this is what I got,’ and I don’t think that’s been done,” Workman said.

He sees upgrading police radios as a small step the city could take to “protect the safety, security and well-being of the citizens. All the citizens,” Workman said.

He said as the country has become politically polarized, people in Lebanon are going to push back against minoritized populations.

“Because (LGBTQ+ people) want to be special for a month. That’s how they’ve read it. I don’t necessarily agree with how they feel. I’ve heard enough that it works against (LGBTQ+ people), almost,” Workman said.