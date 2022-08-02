Linn County voters will vote yes or no to mushrooms

Voters in unincorporated Linn County communities will see a measure on the General Election ballot Nov. 8 that proposes an all-out ban on the use and manufacture of therapeutic mushrooms.

Voters made Oregon the first to legalize psilocybin when they greenlit the use, manufacture, and sales of the drug in 2020 under state Ballot Measure 109. A pair of Portland-area therapists argued the psychedelic compound produced in certain mushroom species can treat the effects of anxiety, depression and trauma.

Under the measure, Oregon counties and municipalities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin. Local governments that don’t act go along with a state edict to get psilocybin treatment up and running, but they are able to set time, manner and place restrictions.

Counties and incorporated cities can opt out with a vote in the Nov. 8 General Election. Governments have until Aug. 19 to get a local ban or moratorium on the fall ballot.

While statewide, voters favored the measure by a 56-44 margin, in Linn County, those numbers were flipped, with 55% voting no and 45% voting yes.

Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker approved the language for a permanent ban during the Tuesday, Aug. 2 meeting, with Sprenger noting the it sometimes feels like local voices are not heard on a state or national level.

“This is an opportunity for local governance,” she said. “I enthusiastically pass this onto the voters of Linn County to see what they want on this.”

Here is the language voters will see on their ballot:

Shall Linn County prohibit psilocybin product manufacturers and psilocybin service center operators in the unincorporated areas of Linn County?

The commissioners decided June 21 to put the matter on the general election ballot. They have since heard two readings of the proposed mushroom ordinance, a required step in sending the issue to the ballot.

Psilocybin mushrooms, commonly known as psychedelic mushrooms, have been shown in some U.S. Food and Drug Administration studies to be an effective treatment for mental health conditions including addiction, depression, anxiety and end-of-life distress.

Due to their psychedelic nature, however, they have become a hot button topic throughout the state.