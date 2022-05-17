Linn County commissioners sign Pride Month proclamation

Linn County commissioners Roger Nyquist, Sherrie Sprenger and Will Tucker unanimously approved Tuesday morning, May 17, a proclamation declaring June “Pride Month” throughout the entire county.

This was especially a victory for the LGBTQ+ community in Lebanon, who tried to convince leaders there to pass a similar proclamation. It was first rejected by Mayor Paul Aziz, and later the City Council.

Linn County spokesperson Alex Paul said Lebanon High School students, Lebanon Community Schools Superintendent Bo Yates and Councilor Gamael Nassar spoke in favor of the proclamation at the meeting.

“It went very smoothly,” Paul said. “The commissioners were on board, and it was easily done.”

Pride Month has been celebrated nationwide for more than 50 years to commemorate the Stonewall uprising of 1969 in New York.

“Simply, it’s about respecting each other,” Sprenger said in an interview with Mid-Valley Media.

Tucker said he worked with young LGBTQ+ folk to draft a proclamation that reflected his personal values as a conservative Christian as well as what the group was asking for.

While the proclamation was not included in the meeting agenda, the commissioners decided to go ahead and sign it due to the high LGBTQ+ community turnout.

“I was surprised to have it done today,” Tucker said. “The proclamation is (built) around the individuals and their rights to have no threats, no harassment, no bullying and to feel safe.”

Tucker said this may be the first year the Linn County commissioners have been asked to sign a Pride Month proclamation.

Cassie Cruze, who works as the Main Street manager for the Lebanon Downtown Association, has voiced the need for a Pride Month proclamation at multiple Lebanon City Council meetings. In a news release sent out Tuesday after the commissioners' meeting, she said the Lebanon Pride Advocates hope that their own mayor and council will reconsider a Pride Month proclamation for their community.

“We are grateful for the leadership of our Linn County Commissioners Will Tucker, Sherrie Sprenger, and Roger Nyquist for unanimously passing this county resolution recognizing our LGBTQ+ families across Linn County,” Cruze said.

Joanna Mann (she/her) covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

