Lebanon City Council member resigns, ends decade tenure

Lebanon is looking for a fill-in city councilor after Jason Bolen stepped down Wednesday, April 13, vacating his Ward 3 seat and the council’s presidency.

At his final council meeting, Bolen thanked the council for its support but also its action during his decade-long representation of Lebanon’s citizenry in the east and south ends of town.

He spoke to city staff he had come to know in the relatively small city and called them consummate professionals in a volunteer world.

“They take a lot of heat at times, and I take a lot of heat defending them, but I would take that heat all day long because what they do for the city is always for the city first,” he said. “There is never any question in my mind about that.”

Bolen said he accepted a conditional job offer as a deputy fire prevention chief in Bend. He said in an interview he’s worked at Lebanon Fire District for 28 years, first on ambulances and firetrucks, now as a fire marshal and division chief and will leave the department May 5.

The Lebanon City Council will seek to appoint an applicant to the vacant position to serve the rest of Bolen’s term, expiring the last day in 2024, Dec. 31.

The council voted unanimously to appoint Ward III co-councilor Michelle Steinhebel its president.

The city will advertise the vacancy, taking applications until 5 p.m. May 13. City Council will interview potential appointees May 25, swearing in its new councilor at its June 8 meeting, according to the memorandum.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Bolen said he landed in town at 19, moving to Lebanon to live with his parents, on academic probation and priced out of college after a failed attempt at an education degree in Santa Barbara, California.

“Going to school on the beach is difficult,” he said.

He stepped into his career at Lebanon Fire District during a fill-the-boots volunteer drive in the mid-’90s, Bolen said. He got a professional firefighter job, completed a couple of fire- and fire administration-related degrees, met the woman he would marry and volunteered with fundraising and athletics organizations including a local Boys & Girls Club.

“Lebanon has given me everything,” Bolen said. “My career, my education, my wife and my kids and my family. And it’s given me this outlet to serve.

“That’s everything in my life I identify with,” Bolen said.

He ended a decadelong career as a city official having been elected to a third straight term in November 2020, when he ran unopposed as the incumbent for his seat. He first ran at a time when he was frustrated with representation, he said, and believed councilors were opaque in how they deliberated public business.

He worked 24 hours on shift at the Fire Department then, he said, and made a goal of canvassing during his 48 hours off. Bolen estimates he hit nearly every house in his ward over a three-month span.

“I think that made a difference,” he said. “That showed people that we want to hear.”

Bolen said he considers a wastewater treatment plant that opened in 2019 one of the large successes of his career. That treatment plant will facilitate the growth of his district where housing inventory additions had been choked by wastewater limitations on property annexations into city limits.

As for whatever comes next in the ward, he said constituents will pick someone who will replace him and business will go on.

“If a kid from California can come up here and plant himself and grow and become a leader of the community, that says a lot about the community,” Bolen said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.