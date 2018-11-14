Furniture Share operates out of a warehouse in south Corvallis on a shoestring budget, which is typical of a non-profit organization.
Founded in 1998, the organization has just five employees, but serves all of Linn and Benton counties by delivering quality used furniture and household items to individuals and families in need.
"We've been serving Lebanon clients since we started," said Laura Wood, the organization's community outreach director.
In the past, Furniture Share would meet families at the River Center to pass on requested furniture. It was then up to each family to get the items to their home.
Wood said this arrangement wasn't ideal because many people do hot have access to a vehicle large enough to move furniture and some clients aren't physically able to move the pieces themselves.
Starting in October, Furniture Share now delivers directly to Lebanon homes at least two days per month. Wood expects this change will lead to an increase of service in Lebanon.
In 2017, Furniture Share served 705 individuals in Lebanon, approximately 15 percent of its total of 4,953 clients served.
Wood said that after Michelle Maddux joined Furniture Share as its executive director in 2007, the number of clients served grew by 54 percent from from that date through 2015. At that point, Furniture Share essentially reached its capacity.
The primary problem is that the organization's delivery truck broke down in 2015 and they have not yet been able to replace it. They currently use trucks donated by Albany Lock & Key.
On the days when a truck is not available, the organization is unable to pick up or deliver donated items.
"This is our biggest need right now," Wood said.
The most requested items are beds, dressers, kitchen tables and chairs and bed frames. Furniture Share also distributes other furniture and household items of all kinds, including space heaters and air conditioners.
Donated items are accepted but should be in good condition.
"They need to be in good working condition, no rips, stains or tears," Wood said. "It doesn't matter if it is old or out of style."
Furniture Share receives most of its support from the public. Community support and business donations make up 60 percent of the budget, with the remainder coming from government grants and other funding.
Furniture Share is one of just two furniture banks in the state. The other is located in Portland and serves the metropolitan area. That leaves Furniture Share to serve the rest of the state.
Wood said requests for assistance have come from as far as Bend. The vast majority of those served are in Albany, Lebanon and Corvallis.
"We would love to be able to expand to serve all rural areas in Linn and Benton counties," Wood said.
Winter is a busy time of year and the demand is typically high. For example, the organization expects to deliver 500 beds to children by the end of the year through its Beds for Kids program.
Furniture Share is partnering with Coastal Farm & Home Supply to help make this happen. Coastal Farm is donating two kids beds for every stove sold at the store in the month of November.
Wood also thanked the Pacific Power Foundation, The Juan Young Trust, Kiwanis of Corvallis, and Kiwanis Foundation for their support of Beds for Kids.
Individuals can assist by donating $60, which covers the cost of a bed, frame and sheets.
To learn more about Furniture Share, call 541-754-9511.