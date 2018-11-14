From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 1968
Dr. Robert Daugherty Named Veteran of Year
High ranking military men paid homage to six persons from Linn County and America’s veterans Monday night at the annual Veterans Day banquet.
Those who received awards included Dr. Robert I. Daugherty, Lebanon, Veteran of the Year…
Dr. Daugherty, who served in the Army between 1943 and 1946 in Europe, won the Bronze Star for bravery in 1945.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday Nov. 17, 1993
Investigation continues in arson and horse shooting
Linn County fire investigators are still searching for clues to a house fire and horse shooting incident in Lebanon last week.
Mike McGilvray, a fire prevention specialist with the Albany Fire Department, said investigators had determined that the fire was deliberately set. He said there were several suspects in the case, but no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.
The Friday morning fire destroyed a house at 39768 Mt. Hope Drive. According to Lebanon Fire District assistant fire marshal Mark Wilson, the house was occupied by John Smith, manager of the 1,100 acre ranch owned by the Sullivan Cattle Company of Springfield. Smith, his family and other ranch employees were able to escape unharmed. The house was valued at $40,000.
On Thursday, Smith reported that two pregnant paint horses had been shot to death. The horses were valued at $20,000 each.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2008
Lebanon voters stay with incumbents
Incumbents carried election day in Lebanon. Mayor Ken Toombs and city councilors Rebecca Grizzle, Don Thoma and Ray Weldon all were re-elected.
Toombs was challenged by Mel Harrington, who had previously served on the City Council and Planning Commission, and Weldon by Aaron Falotico, a current member of the Planning Commission. Grizzle and Thoma were unopposed.