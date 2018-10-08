From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2008
Robinson quits after deal reached
Lebanon schools superintendent Jim Robinson, 60, resigned Monday night after the school board accepted, by a 4-1 vote, an agreement negotiated between the board’s legal counsel and the superintendent and his attorney. In exchange for giving up his right to sue the board and individual board members, Robinson leaves the district with a compensation package of about $400,000.
The deal came after several weeks of negotiation and a month after the board passed a resolution calling for Robinson’s resignation.
Three-alarm fire burns old mill site
A three-alarm structure fire at the old Champion Mill Site near the north end of Cheadle Lake was quenched early Monday morning, as firefighters from several area departments battled the blaze.
The emergency call came at about 6:57 a.m. and was initially dispatched as a first-alarm fire, but immediately upgraded to a third-alarm fire. “The captain upgraded it as he was driving out of the station and could see the smoke,” Lebanon Fire Chief Dan Woodson said.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 1993
Duncan: Family will carry on
Ron Duncan says he is doing the best he can while facing the prospect of spending the next several years waiting for his wife to be set free.
And he says his wife is sorry for her actions 23 years ago. …
Duncan’s wife, Katherine Ann Power, lived in Lebanon for many years under the name Alice Metzinger. She eluded FBI authorities for 23 years after being named to the 10 most wanted list in connection with the shooting death of a Boston police officer during a 1970 robbery. …
Power was sentenced last week in a Boston courtroom to eight to 12 years in prison after she turned herself in last month. She was found guilty of charges of manslaughter and bank robbery.
From 50 years ago, Monday, Oct. 14, 1968
Sweet Home Man Battles Bear
Frank Lamb, a Sweet Home biology teacher, came out of hand-to-claw combat with a yearling bear last week with only slightly injured hands to prove it.
Lamb and his wife were hunting together when he shot the bear in the front leg instead of the lung area as intended. An hour later, his wife flushed the animal out of a log. It charged Lamb, who found he was out of ammunition.
He tried to hit the bear with the butt of his rifle while his wife shot it in the other leg. The injured animal then grabbed Lamb’s hands in its mouth and the two tumbled over and over on the ground.
Mrs. Lamb finally put a bullet in the bear’s ear and ended the dangerous moment of suspense.