From 50 years ago, Friday, Aug. 30 1968
School Opening Set Back to Aid Crop Harvest
James W. King, superintendent of Lebanon schools, said this morning that the local school boards in emergency action have agreed at the request of area bean growers to postpone the opening of school until Sept. 9.
“This action was taken last night,” King said, “after Dee Carter representing all of the bean growers in the area, contacted us. The farmers feel that much of their crops can be salvaged yet if as many of the students as possible will work next week.” …
Sweet Home schools will also remain closed until Sept. 9 for the sake of eastern Linn County bean growers. Many Sweet Home students are transported to Lebanon area bean fields. …
A number of local growers suffered loss in both bean and corn fields during last Sunday’s windstorm but they still have fields with good quality and quantity picking.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 1993
Local balloonist soars high
Editor’s Note: Anyone wanting to check out the ballooning adventure will have their chance on Labor Day. The Tangent Take Off, featuring about a dozen pilots, will be held at 6:30 a.m. Monday at Tangent School.
A bumper sticker of a balloon with the caption “My kind of high” adorns the fender of Lebanon pilot Dave Stewart’s trailer.
Inside that trailer are the keys to dreamy skies and relaxing contemplation.
Stewart has been flying hot air balloons for about a year, and has worked as a crew member for about five years. When he’s not working the swing shift at Advanced Equipment Systems, chances are he’s hovering overhead in his craft, the “Outer Limits.”
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008
Rising above the ground
Police Chief Mike Healy (left) and Project Manager Doug Roberts discuss the layout of jail cells on Tuesday morning as walls of the new Justice Center go up. Howard S. Wright Constructors of Portland are the contractors on the project at Tangent and Second streets. Lebanon police officials hope to be in the new facility, which includes a jail, police headquarters and courts, in summer 2009. Because the building is more complicated than that of a the library across the street, construction has been focused on the Justice Center with a crew averaging 15 to 20 workers moving back and forth between the two projects.