From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 1968
OSU Wrestling Coach Stresses Importance of Cultural Exchange
Dr. Dale Thomas, wrestling coach at Oregon State University since 1956, urged that everyone watch televised Olympic sports events with an effort to understand what each is trying to accomplish and with the thought of the impact such exchange has on cultural understanding between countries, when he spoke to Lebanon Kiwanians Tuesday noon.
Coach Thomas, who originated the cultural wrestling exchange program for Oregon, said he felt the actual person to person exchange was even more important than the sports competition and stressed the importance and uniqueness of the program in that different participants are chosen each year so that more Oregonians have the privilege to “become more internationally-minded and understanding of other cultures.”
Thomas had just returned from a summer in South Africa where he was the guest of school officials in that country and taught new techniques to school wrestling coaches.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 1993
Many events scheduled for Waterloo’s 100th birthday
Talk about a birthday.
The town of Waterloo has chosen to celebrate its 100th birthday this weekend.
And Lebanon’s own Kropf Family Singers will perform in honor of Waterloo’s centennial celebration.
The celebration is scheduled to take place at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12 on the grounds of the Waterloo Chapel, 39480 Gross St., Waterloo, according to a church news release.
“We just feel like a hundred years is something worth noting,” says Pastor Douglas Field.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2008
Lebanon School District declares academic emergency; 47 percent of LHS students receive F in Algebra 1
A combination of poor scores on state assessment and college placement tests, parental concern and sanctions for failing to meet No Child Left Behind (NCLB) standards led Superintendent Jim Robinson to declare an academic emergency on Friday.
The Lebanon Community School District received a federal order not to hire more instructional assistants because students at Lebanon High School and Seven Oak Middle School failed to meet adequate progress on assessment tests and for not meeting the requirement that all teachers in the district be rated as highly qualified.
“The logic of the penalty is instructional assistants are less well trained, less educated and not as capable as highly qualifieds. They’re saying put the money toward hiring highly qualifieds,” Robinson said.
Sand Ridge Charter School is the only district school not meeting highly qualified requirements.