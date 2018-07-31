From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2008
Post office construction begins
Ground work has begun on a new Lebanon post officer on Walker Road between S. Main and Second streets.
The design work was done by Fletcher Farr Ayotte of Portland, which also is the architect for the city’s new public library and justice center at Academy Square. …
Completion is scheduled for December.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday Aug. 4, 1993
County jobless rate increases
The Linn County jobless rate increased from 9.7 to 9.9 percent in June, according to the Albany Office of Labor Trends.
The office attributed the rise to the number of students entering the summer job market. In four of the past five Junes, Linn’s unemployment rate has risen.
Officials say Linn’s weakened economy is not able to supply enough jobs.
Most sectors reported small employment gains. …
Benton County also reported a .2 percent increase, rising from 3.9 percent to 4.1 percent. Statewide, the unemployment rate fell from 7.3 to 7.1 percent.
From 50 years ago, Friday, Aug. 2, 1968
The First Year: Ambulance Service Is Filling Our Needs
Lebanon’s ambulance service entered into its second year of operation on July 1 and the record voter approval for its operational budget for the second year indicates the acceptance the service has received.
Lebanon, as many other communities, experienced three turbulent years after Don Jost Funeral Home decided to drop its service and it was not until the city took over the operation that residents of the area were assured continued ambulance service.
The ambulance problem began on May 6, 1964 when the council was informed by Don Jost that the funeral home would discontinue the service on June 1 of that year. Up until that time, as was the custom in many cities, either Jost or Huston Funeral Home had operated an ambulance and at times both offered the service. But it was no longer economically feasible and the city was faced with solving a problem that affected a large segment of its residents.
