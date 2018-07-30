From 10 years ago, Wednesday, July 30, 2008
City receives $1 million-plus in park grants
The city of Lebanon will receive more than $1 million in grant money to purchase land for parks, and is awaiting notice on a third grant.
City officials were notified July 18 that it had been awarded two grants from the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department. A third grant is pending federal approval.
One grant, in the amount of $1 million, will be used to purchase land on the south shore of Cheadle Lake. The other, for $50,000, will help the city pay for a small parcel at the northeast corner of the lake.
Both properties are in the city’s Cheadle Lake Master Plan and are part of the future improvements at the lake, which is owned by the city.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, July 28, 1993
Oaks construction moving on target
The construction of an additional 26 assisted living apartments at The Oaks Retirement Community should be completed by mid-October.
Linda Learn, administrator of The Oaks, said the new addition will house up to 35 people. The facility currently houses 42 people in independent living and 35 people in assisted living quarters. She said seven people have already made room reservations when the facility is completed.
From 50 years ago, Friday, July 26, 1968
Citizens Lay Committee Recommends City Manager Form of Government
A citizens lay committee which has been studying city manager form of government for several months has recommended to the city council that this type of government be adopted by the city of Lebanon through a charter change that would be voted upon by the residents in the general election on Nov. 8.
In a letter to the mayor and council the study committee on city government appointed in April states that “with a city budget of well over one-half million dollars and with the growing complexity of intergovernmental relationships, the committee is of the unanimous opinion that the city of Lebanon would benefit substantially from the services of a qualified city manager.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.