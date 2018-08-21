From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1968
McKercher Park Dedication Set
The Linn County Parks and Recreation Commission has set 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 as the time and date for the dedication of McKercher Park, just west of Crawfordsville and six miles east of Brownsville on Highway 228.
This is the county’s newest park. It offers several views of the Calapooia River along with fishing, picnicking facilities, trails, etc. Ample Parking borders the highway.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1993
Lebanon CARDV shuts doors Sept. 2
Officials at the Lebanon Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) say they are concerned that the impending closure of the center could cause the number of crimes reported against women to decrease.
The center, located at 170 E. Grant St. at the First Christian Church, will close its doors after Sept. 2 due to lack of funding. …
The annual cost for the center was about $9,000, the half-time salary of CARDV outreach coordinator Mary Chandler.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008
Queen Anne Apartments open on East Elmore Street
When Queen Anne Apartments opened a couple of weeks ago, tenants for 40 percent of the units were ready to move in.
The complex at 142 Elmore St. consists of 98 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.