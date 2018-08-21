Subscribe for 17¢ / day
LEX archives, McKercher Park

(From a 1968 photo cutline about the dedication of McKercher Park…) Charles Shipley, Brownsville, the member of the Parks Commission who lives nearest this park – therefore giving it his frequent attention – is shown on the scenic trail bordering the river.

From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 1968

McKercher Park Dedication Set

The Linn County Parks and Recreation Commission has set 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 as the time and date for the dedication of McKercher Park, just west of Crawfordsville and six miles east of Brownsville on Highway 228.

This is the county’s newest park. It offers several views of the Calapooia River along with fishing, picnicking facilities, trails, etc. Ample Parking borders the highway.

From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 1993

Lebanon CARDV shuts doors Sept. 2

Officials at the Lebanon Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence (CARDV) say they are concerned that the impending closure of the center could cause the number of crimes reported against women to decrease.

The center, located at 170 E. Grant St. at the First Christian Church, will close its doors after Sept. 2 due to lack of funding. …

The annual cost for the center was about $9,000, the half-time salary of CARDV outreach coordinator Mary Chandler.

From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2008

Queen Anne Apartments open on East Elmore Street

When Queen Anne Apartments opened a couple of weeks ago, tenants for 40 percent of the units were ready to move in.

The complex at 142 Elmore St. consists of 98 one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

Kyle Odegard can be reached at kyle.odegard@lee.net, 541-812-6077 or via Twitter @KyleOdegard.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags