From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 1968
Family Pet Corners Night Problem, A Fat Black Nutria
One never knows what a dog’s bark during the night may indicate – so when their pet began a rousing solo at 2:30 a.m., Merle Birch, 644 Evans Dr., went out to investigate. It wasn’t a fire, or burglar, but it was a prowler – a four-legged one – that the dog had cornered. A fat black nutria had found its way about three blocks inland from the canal.
Mindful of the destructive characteristics of the nutria as well as the fact that his father-in-law (Phillip Sander, Philomath) traps them and sells their pelts, Birch grabbed a club and killed the intruder.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 1993
Year later, no arrests yet in Swanson, Sanders case
A year after the bodies of their daughter and her friend were found in the woods east of Newport, Sherry and Bart Swanson still make a monthly pilgrimage to the site to leave flowers.
“We put crosses up there too, one for Sheila and one for Melissa,” said Sherry Swanson.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has followed more than 100 leads into the deaths of Melissa Katherine Sanders, 17, of Sweet Home and Sheila Marie Swanson, 19, of Lebanon. They were last seen camping at Beverly Beach State Park in early May 1992.
(Editor’s note: In 2012, investigators named a former inmate a person of interest in Sanders and Swanson’s murder, as well as 10 other slayings. The inmate, Bobby Jack Fowler, died in prison in 2006.)
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008
Overall property values up in Lebanon; taxpayers will see higher bills
The total taxable property value in Linn County for 2008 is $7.4 billion, up about five percent over 2007. The 2008 taxable value in Lebanon is $772,804,609, an increase of 8.63 percent over 2007. The increases reflect a 3 percent rise on existing property plus new value from new residential commercial and industrial development. …
Lebanon residents will pay about $4.8 million in taxes to the city. Slightly more than $10 million in taxes will go to Lebanon Community Schools.