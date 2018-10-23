From 50 years ago, Friday, Oct. 25, 1968
Car Misses Turn, Strikes Garage
A car driven by Herbert William Milton, 21, 553 18th Place, McMinnville, failed to negotiate a curve on Seventh Street early Sunday morning and struck the garage of a home owned by Harold Dukes, 591 D St.
Officers investigating the accident stated that Milton appeared to be traveling too fast to make the curve in the road, jumped the curve, became airborne, knocked down a hedge and struck the side of the garage. A freezer loaded with food located just inside the area where the car hit was completely demolished by the crash that took place about 1:30 a.m. Milton was cited for hit and run when he left the scene following the accident.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 1993
Minister warns of danger in entertainment
Biblical teacher Eric Barger warned people against the dangers of the New Age Movement and the music and entertainment industry at seminars he gave to Lebanon area churches this week.
A former rock guitarist, Barger worked as an independent producer and engineer in Seattle with groups ranging from Kenny G to Queensryche. Barger said he and his wife were “living in the fast lane,” and were addicted to cocaine when they had what he termed a “radical conversion experience” about a dozen years ago. Soon thereafter, they were presenting seminars in churches and schools across the United States and Canada.
Barger spoke to an estimated crowd of 250 people at East Linn Christian Academy Monday night about deception in the entertainment industry. He said that he is not advocating censorship, but hoped to present an alternative message to his audience.
From 10 years ago, Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2008
41st Brigade will deploy to Iraq in 2009
Members of the National Guard 41st Brigade have been notified that they will deploy to Iraq in late spring 2009. …
(Sgt. Travis Sigfridson of Lebanon’s A Troop) said training has been “ramped up” as a result of the impending mobilization.
“They’re putting more money into our training now,” he said.
“Also, we’ve been working on family readiness, personnel readiness, making sure they’ve got the proper packets all filled out and that their medical forms are all taken care of, stuff like that. The deployment is for 12 months including a training period, said spokesman Major Mike Braibish.