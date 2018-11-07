From 50 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 1968
Eggen Elected Lebanon Mayor; Simi, Collins, Adams Winners
John Eggen, local photographer, emerge the victor in a close race for mayor of Lebanon as he defeated Floyd R. Geymann, Express general manager by a 1312 to 1277 count. The margin of victory was 35 votes. …
Three new councilmen will take office with Eggen in January.
John Simi, papermill employee, defeated Max Mowery 442-379, a margin of 62 votes, for the council position in ward one. …
In ward two Royal (Buzz) Collins, guidance counselor in the elementary schools, scored an upset victory over Vern Reeves, a two-term councilman and long time resident of the city. Collins polled 391 votes to 338 for Reeves, a margin of 53 votes.
Also defeated in the Tuesday election was incumbent councilman, John Smith, for the ward three council position. Robert Adams, local druggist, came out on top in the vote count 663 to 348, a margin of 315 votes.
From 25 years ago, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 1993
After 36 years, pair still on the sidelines
In the fall of 1958, Dwight D. Eisenhower was president of the United States. American launched its first earth satellite (the Russians put Sputnik I into orbit a year earlier), and in Lebanon markets shoppers could get Thanksgiving turkeys for 33 cents a pound and three pounds of margarine for 79 cents.
Also in the early fall of 1958, Buzz Collins and Lyle Winters started running the yard markers on the sidelines at Lebanon varsity football games.
And, after 36 years, the two are still on the sidelines.
The two retired Lebanon educators and former coaches have run the yard markers this long because “We have the best seats in town,” remarked Collins.
“Plus, we get a little more color than the fans sitting in the grandstands do, you get to hear the contact and you get to hear what the coaches and players say,” he added.
“It almost makes you feel like you are part of the game,” Winters said.