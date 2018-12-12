There is a new business on Main Street in Lebanon, but it will look familiar to those who have been shopping downtown.
Sweet Repeats Décor and Clothing had been operated at 745 S. Main Street, but its owners decided to close the shop. This presented an opportunity for Jenni Grove and her daughters, Haley Stutzman, Megan Mizsei and Emily Christiansen.
They acquired some of the Sweet Repeats inventory and took over the space. The shop, now named Frill and Threads, has been in operation for about a month.
“We have always wanted to own a business,” Stutzman said. “We’ve always liked re-sale so when Sweet Repeats said they were closing, we decided we would ask if we could take over.”
Stutzman said she and her sisters enjoyed shopping at Sweet Repeats and felt the community had a need for a store like this.
Grove said the opportunity was too good to pass up.
“It was a really great turn-key opportunity for us,” Grove said.
The store offers gently worn clothing for women and men of all ages, as well as home décor items. The store also works with a local Lebanon business, Wood Works for the SOUL, which makes signs and other small items, such as ornaments.
Lebanon resident Linda Wolfe stopped by the shop and bought a pair of boots.
“I’ve been in here several times already,” Wolfe said. “We like it. Things are more reasonable priced.”
Grove will handle the marketing for the new store. She has a background in the field, having worked as a real estate agent in the past. She is currently the marketing director for The Oaks in Lebanon. She will keep that job as she works with her daughters to build up the store.
“Gradually, it will be my daughters mostly running the store and I’ll take care of the marketing and social media,” Grove said.
Stutzman said the experience has been good for the family.
“It’s fun. We’re all older now so we don’t get to see each other as often. We’re together more often,” Stutzman said.
She is hopeful the store will be a long-term success. While none of the sisters have yet started a family, Stutzman thinks that when that day arrives the store will provide a great opportunity for them to balance their work and family lives.
The business plan of Frill and Threads is to give new life to previously owned items. Grove said the store will also support this idea in the community. The store plans to work with organizations dedicated to helping individuals who need to make a new start in life.
“I’m really active in several different non-profits. We believe in the miracle of second chances,” Grove said.
The store is open Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.