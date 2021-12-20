Fire alarms prompt response at Green Acres Elementary

Lebanon Fire District crews responded to an alarm at around 3:30 p.m. at Green Acres Elementary School on Monday, Dec. 20, according to a news release from the agency.

Firefighters noticed smoke coming from the building when they arrived at the scene and upgraded the call to a “first alarm” level, making entry to the building and the roof. More smoke was discovered in two classrooms, leading incident command to push to a second alarm.

Further investigation revealed a heating system actuator and motor had malfunctioned, causing smoke to accumulate in the two classrooms and surrounding areas. The building was checked for heat and extension and was cleared of smoke. Twenty-two personnel responded with 11 units.

