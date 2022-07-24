Fate, meet irony: Sodaville doesn't have enough water

A Linn County city that once thrived off of abundant bubbling mineral streams continues to struggle with not having enough water every summer for its 350 residents.

Any number of solutions have been proposed over the years, but their estimated costs were more than the people of Sodaville were wanting — or able — to pay. For now, residents continue to get their water trucked in from Lebanon during the summer months when city wells are unable to meet the demand.

But after years of putting up with strict water ordinances, "misuse charges," and expensive water bills in the summer, there is renewed interest in solving the Sodaville water dilemma for good.

“It's been 30 years,” City Recorder Alex McHadded said during a City Council meeting Thursday evening, July 21. “I think people are tired, and now is a unique time to get help for the kind of project we need to do.”

What that project will be isn't clear. The councilors agreed at the meeting to look into several options, one of which is building a water treatment facility in Waterloo that will take water from the Santiam River and supply it to both Waterloo and Sodaville.

Waterloo is anticipating a similar water problem to Sodaville's in the next few years, as its wells are close to septic tanks, stoking fears of contamination. That's what happened in Sodaville.

Water history

Back in the old days — the city was incorporated in 1880 — when water was abundant, everyone in Sodaville relied on their own well for water. There was even a water pump next to City Hall where criminals would be chained to a bench and sentenced to pump water for the citizens, McHadded said.

But the city switched to a city water system after several hepatitis outbreaks in the late 1970s were linked to well water contaminated by septic tanks.

“The idea was, instead of everybody having all these wells all over the place next to contaminated soil, they would just have a couple of different specific city wells to draw from,” McHaddad said. “People can still use their wells for minimal things, like if you want to water your plants or something like that. But it's kind of at your own risk because of what's in the soil.”

The city’s 150,000-gallon water tank is difficult to keep full in the increasingly hot and dry summers. Water rates increase when the water runs low, and there are strict ordinances for how residents can use the precious resource.

People can use water for household use and watering edible plants. But watering flowers, filling up pools and washing cars and houses are banned. Anyone who breaks the rule gets a $500 fine and a hefty water bill.

With water so precious, the city has installed new meters that quickly detect leaks throughout town. June saw only a 3.7% water loss. The goal, Public Works Director J D Burns said, is to keep losses below 9%.

“The system isn’t perfect; it's still got some issues and some bugs I’m trying to figure out,” he said at the Thursday meeting. “But it's obviously saving us a lot.”

Proposed solutions

One idea that’s been thrown around for several years is a pipeline connecting Lebanon to Sodaville. But the most recent estimate for that project was $6.5 million, a price tag that would take property owners 764 years to pay off if funded with a bond based on the current property tax base.

The city would need legislative or congressional help, or both, to construct the pipeline.

City councilors Adina Olivares and Jeff Hensley expressed that while they would like to have more water in the summertime, they are weary of whatever treatment it would have to undergo that would affect its quality. They like the way their water tastes, and they worry about chlorine or fluoride mucking that up.

“Our water is some of the best water around right now,” Hensley said. “It’s hard to give that up.”

Other options include constructing a pipeline from Lebanon to Waterloo to Sodaville, or drilling more wells in the hopes of finding enough clean water to keep the city going in the summer months. But Burns said these new wells would likely not fill up in the summer, and the costs associated with building another storage tank would outweigh the benefits.

Despite possible roadblocks to drilling more wells, the council decided to add that idea to the list of solutions to look into, along with the partnership with Waterloo.

“The important thing is that nothing's set in stone,” McHaddad said. “These are all just options we're considering right now.”

The city needs to have a concrete plan to submit to the Oregon Legislature by the end of 2022 to make a pitch for funding.

County support

Over the years, Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker has had conversations with city staffers in Sodaville to try to solve the water problem, but they never came to a consensus on any one idea. He said he’s hopeful that with some newly elected officials, they will finally be able to work towards progress.

“One of the things I had pushed was, if they were going to solve a Sodaville problem, plan it capacity-wise to be one that could also solve Waterloo,” Tucker said. “I would just hate to have Sodaville done paid for and finished before we realized that we actually have a problem in Waterloo.”

Tucker said the county is willing to write letters of support and assist Sodaville in applying for grants to fund a solution.

He added that he realizes how difficult it is to ask people to make payments for something they already cannot afford, and that’s why it’s important for Sodaville to obtain funding from someplace other than its own residents.

“When their money is tight and they are having difficulties making payments, a lot of people regret like heck that you're charging money to put in a fund called contingency or called some master capital project, when today they can't buy their groceries or gas is six bucks a gallon and they can't go into town,” he said. “I don’t envy the folks in Sodaville.”