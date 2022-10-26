Tami Cockeram, Lebanon Ward 1 council candidate, on why she's running

Incumbent Wayne Rieskamp will not be challenged for his Ward 1 City Council seat in the Nov. 8 general election, not because he doesn't have any opponents but because he dropped out.

Rieskamp did file to run for Lebanon City Council but withdrew, ending an about decadelong career in Lebanon politics.

That leaves the race open for either a Hillsboro transplant, Tami Cockeram, who has thrown herself into volunteer work with unhoused populations, and corrections officer Carl Mann, whose stump shares some of the keep-Lebanon-small messaging of his conservative political action committee-backed ticket mates.

(Editor's note: Mann did not return multiple messages by email, phone and text seeking comment before deadline. As a result, Mid-Valley Media will be unable to profile him.)

Cockeram couldn’t get away from big-city problems when she moved to Lebanon in 2020.

The former Hillsboro city employee recognized in her new home much of the portfolio work from her last.

“It was affordable housing. It was homelessness. It was (funding community development). It was all the things that the city is really struggling with and needs to address,” Cockeram said.

Cockeram said she moved to the Portland metro in 1981. “I watched that city blossom into a beautiful city. At the time, it was 250,000 people. And then I watched it just deteriorate.”

She said Hillsboro succeeded in keeping up with flattened wages and a housing crisis where neighboring Portland failed. Her work in Hillsboro took her into the wooded fringes of the city.

Advocating for people without housing to get a job or get a place to live did not work, Cockeram said.

“For even the most motivated individual, if they’ve been out there a year getting into housing is nearly impossible,” she said.

Locally, she wants to convene Linn County Mental Health, nonprofit advocacy groups, the faith community — any group that is already skilled in helping the populations in Lebanon who are unhoused.

She said Lebanon would wield a lever in grant funding or contracting: Organizations would have to prove they're following through with housing to get their money.

Soon after moving to Lebanon, Cockeram participated in local counts of people who are unhoused. She said Lebanon is going to have to bring in mental health and addiction treatment to manage its unhoused residents.

The city has a community services consortium, she said. But it needs to expand to include someone intimately familiar with addiction treatment.

And the city had assigned a police officer to respond to crises in unhoused populations.

Cockeram said Lebanon should not budget for law enforcement officers to do the jobs of social and case workers.

On development, Cockeram said the city will have to consider projects where first-time owners can build equity in cottages, or houses on land owned by a trust.

“The city has a role in working with developers,” Cockeram said.

Cockeram said she wants to see more voices in City Council meetings.

As someone who had done diversity work for Hillsboro, she read with interest that Lebanon's strategic plan says it is an inclusive community.

“I was wondering, well, are we an inclusive community?” Cockeram said.

She said she connected with Lebanon Downtown Association Manager Cassie Cruze. Volunteers sat at a table asking Lebanon about inclusivity and diversity. Cockeram said she found Lebanon wasn’t having conversations about the makeup of its people.

“A lot of fear. We had a lot of young people show up that didn’t want to go to the high school anymore because they were being bullied — because of how they identified,” Cockeram said.

She said those at the tables received reproachful looks.

“But we didn’t have anyone come and argue with us. So, I felt like this community is ready for this conversation.”

Cockeram ended up one of the organizers of the local Pride event who sought outgoing Mayor Paul Aziz's signature on a proclamation supporting June as Pride month. When he refused, she helped draft a declaration asking the mayor to recognize people who fought laws and policing that discriminated against sexuality and the need for diversity and inclusion in Lebanon.

Aziz then decided to no longer approve any declarations.