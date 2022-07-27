Lebanon mayor will bow out, pass on sixth race

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz will not file for re-election.

Aziz said during a July 20 interview he’s stepping back from the City Council to make room for fresh leadership. He ends a decade-long tenure in which he oversaw improved government transparency, he said, downtown revitalization and expansion-ensuring infrastructure improvements.

“It’s time to take some time off from public life, return to private life,” he said. “I’ve got some hobbies I’d like to pursue.”

Aziz said he’ll focus instead on Christmas lights. The outgoing top councilor set up and operates the Cascade Christmas Lights display on East Sherman Street.

He said the lights started as a fun aside. It’s now a time-consuming effort to put on a holiday display that draws hundreds, he said.

Aziz talked excitedly about a synchronized lights and music show and visitors who sit on the sidewalk to watch.

The show also is a fundraiser, he said, and reportedly has collected $13,811 and 3,416 pounds of food for Lebanon Soup Kitchen since it started in 2010.

By that year, Aziz had served on the city’s planning commission and a board that oversaw trees within Lebanon.

He said he was frustrated with a council whose members openly fought with one another, threatened lawsuits or resigned over disagreements on city business.

“It was just a mess,” he said.

Aziz has held the city’s highest office for five two-year terms.

He defeated incumbent Ken Toombs in 2012, who was unseated after also serving five two-year terms. He took more than 60% of the vote in 2016 and 2018 to keep hold of Lebanon’s helm.

Aziz ran unopposed in 2014 and 2020.

He said his first business as mayor was to record and post City Council meetings on YouTube, an effort to increase public visibility and accountability on the elected board. Previously, catching a council meeting in person was the only way to see city business.

“People can’t always make it to a meeting,” Aziz said. “And what people couldn’t understand without video is the interactions — how their councilors were acting at meetings.”

Under Aziz, Lebanon also saw installation of a public square and park between east Grant and Maple streets in Strawberry Plaza that former councilors say served as the seed for downtown revitalization.

A series of business recruitment and retention strategies like city-footed beautification grants, promoting a mix of businesses and holding events with music to attract pedestrian traffic changed the city’s core.

“It’s really made an amazing difference in the last seven, eight years,” Aziz said.

The mayor departs the council at a time when Lebanon is positioning itself to expand under an influx of residents.

Lebanon installed a water treatment plant in 2019 that replaced an 76-year-old (or so) facility and provides up to 4.5 million gallons of water each day, more than twice the city’s previous capacity.

The city never reached the point where it had to release raw, untreated water in its municipal system, but Aziz said he feared Lebanon was close.

“Safety. Police. Drinking water and waste,” he said. “Those are the three biggest things.”

That same year, Lebanon sued the operator of its wastewater treatment plant for overages caused by the misleading use of experimental equipment to process sewage. The company that bought the wastewater operator, Jacobs Engineering, settled with Lebanon and is paying the city $12 million to put in new, conventional equipment at the plant.

With upgrades to the water treatment plant, the city could handle up to 8 million gallons each day of both fresh and wastewater.

Half the council is appointed after resignations in 2021 and 2022. But the relatively fresh council and new mayor will be well-positioned, Aziz said, to deal with expansion.

“After 10 years, it seems like a good time for someone to come in with new fresh ideas,” he said.

Aziz’s seat and those of city councilors Wayne Rieskamp, Gamael Nassar and Michelle Steinhebel expire on the last day of this year.

Wayne has filed to run as the incumbent for his Ward 1 position. Carl Mann filed to run against him on the Nov. 8 ballot in Oregon’s General Election.

Steinhebel also will run as an incumbent. No one has filed to challenge her so far.

Nassar had not filed by July 20 to run for his Ward 2 seat. But the seat had, however, attracted two filings, Cassie Cruz, a program manager at Lebanon Downtown Association, and Ryan Newby.

Those who petition to run for office must live in Lebanon for at least six continuous months before filing, can’t be immediately related to a city employee or official, and must be registered voters, according to a June 22 news release.

Council candidates must live in the precinct they’re filing to run in. Candidates can file until Aug. 1.