Here's what on the minds of the two candidates for Lebanon mayor

Both candidates in the race to be Lebanon’s next mayor say they’re conservative, pro-police and public safety, and against raising taxes.

But one says his position outside the city’s circle of key movers and shakers is a strength. The other is running on the expansive network he weaves through some 12 boards, committees and the City Council.

Jackola

Kenneth Jackola has traded carpentry tools and building renovation for spreadsheets in the runup to the Nov. 8 General Election.

Either way, Jackola said, it’s work that he is happy to do.

“It's that simple. I'll sit there and read that dry information,” Jackola said. “I just sat down and did a spreadsheet on similar cities. I don't know too many people who do that.”

The retired sergeant major said he can bring military command experience and his background owning a trucking business to Lebanon’s office of the mayor.

Lately, he said, his job mostly has been the work he puts into a pair of buildings he owns downtown. He said he restored one of the buildings by himself — in some cases, actually brick by brick.

Now the first floor is occupied by his sister-in-law’s tea house, Bloom Boutique.

Jackola talks readily about being from the area. He’s lived in the Lebanon area all but three of his 54 years, graduated from Oregon State University, he said, and hauled logs out of his former Lacomb-area business after he retired from Oregon’s military department.

“I care about what happens here,” he said. “And I care about the people, the community.”

Jackola moved inside city limits a few years ago, he said, and was struck by a town he said lost its identity after timber and wood products industries contracted.

“And I don’t think we’ve ever really got it back,” he said.

Lebanon is doing “OK,” he said, but “we could do so much better.”

In early October, he was going about his campaign with an investigator’s mindset. Jackola said he began pouring budget information from similarly-sized cities into a spreadsheet.

His first concern is the Police Department, he said.

Lebanon Police Department, like others across the country, struggled to recruit more officers as employees left for larger departments, bigger hiring bonuses, or quit law enforcement altogether.

Patrols fell from four to two officers on each shift and the department began releasing people in custody with low-level criminal charges from the city jail on weekends.

Jackola said he wants to be a mayor involved in the city’s police force that he believes is “out of sight, out of mind.”

“Having been in leadership positions, it’s nice to have higher-level leadership in your corner,” Jackola said.

He said the city has to change the perception of its PD in its own community. That’s implementing up-to-date models for enforcing laws and recruiting locally, all while promising to not charge constituents more for police services.

Jackola said people from Lebanon are less likely to leave for another, better-paying job elsewhere.

“The normal guy at the truck shop would say they have skin in the game,” Jackola said.

Jackola said he sees himself as someone strong enough to lead that public perception-changing initiative.

He served in the U.S. Army after high school, getting out as a sergeant. He served in the Oregon Army National Guard as a sergeant from 1990 to 1999 while working at his dad’s trucking company, he said.

He deployed to Iraq as a platoon sergeant, then to Afghanistan as an adviser, training and leading allied soldiers. Jackola said he did administration work in the 2010s, then commanded the 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry based out of Bend as a sergeant major.

Jackola owned a company that ran a gas station and deli in Lacomb from 2012 until he closed it in 2017.

He didn’t pay attention to City Council until recently, he acknowledged.

“The businesses I owned, you got up at three in the morning and didn't get home until seven at night. Don't exactly make a lot of meetings with schedules like that,” Jackola said.

Jackola said he believes the city’s website is difficult to navigate and could be hampering public engagement in city government. He wants to see a campaign to ramp up community involvement, Jackola said.

“Just listen, get involved, look at the budget. It’s all online,” he said. “Get it where it’s more user-friendly.”

The budget is another of Jackola’s concerns. He said he believes Lebanon is burdened by significantly more debt than similarly-sized cities.

Jackola said he wants to ensure Lebanon is budgeting to run its departments.

“Not a bunch of extra programs we can’t afford with the inflation rates that we have,” he said.

Jackola said he’s not sure what that budget looks like.

“I don't have the answers — I am not a creature of local government. I haven’t been in government since after I got out of high school like some people have,” Jackola said. “But I do know from business that you do the proper research, and you can find the answers. There’s money out there.”

But taken together, he said, budget and civic engagement and police are ways to rebuild the city’s trust.

“That’s my platform, rebuilding the foundation — regaining the trust between the community and City Hall,” he said.

Jackola said he doesn’t want to work in a vacuum. He said he believes whoever leads the city will have to understand people of “all walks of life.”

“If you don’t understand them, you can’t lead them,” he said.

He said the city needs to “get back” to representing all of its constituents. “Not just the people who agree with you,” Jackola said.

“I don't really care what you do behind your doors. That's you and your family's business, not my business,” Jackola said.

The reference is to the outgoing mayor, who rejected some of those constituents after very public and somewhat contentious City Council meetings in April and May.

That’s when people who are LGBTQ+ approached the City Council asking mayor Paul Aziz to sign a proclamation declaring June Pride Month.

Aziz had used his sole authority of proclamation to sign dozens of purely symbolic declarations for years, but refused to sign the Pride proclamation. He ended all proclamations when his decision was met with pushback.

That's not to say things would have been different had Jackola been the mayor at the time.

“They were heard. They used the process," said of the Pride backers. "You’re not always going to get the results that you want,” Jackola said.

Petitioners at the time said they had made their request seeking vocal support from the city.

“I don’t see how any group, doesn’t matter if they're far left or far right, deserves to have more than one day of recognition,” Jackola said.

Jackola has not registered with Oregon to record campaign finance transactions.

But he did make a $1,000 contribution to a conservative political action committee, according to state records.

Candidate Identification and Support Committee filed March 31 as a PAC; its stated mission is “to support candidates that represent constitutional conservative values.”

Contributors include Ward 1 and 2 candidates Carl Mann and Dave Workman. They gave $1,000 and $1,500, respectively.

Marcellus Angellford, a metal fabricating engineer who made his first appearance before the city in May speaking against people who are LGBTQ+, contributed $150.

The committee took in cash contributions of $8,711 between July and Sept. 30. It’s one of four groups that share space in the Lebanon Plaza strip mall under the banner of Linn County Conservative Alliance.

A Facebook profile claims “every penny” from donations to the group fund candidates.

Free Linn County; Linn County Parents for Academic Excellence; and Parents’ Rights in Education, the Lebanon chapter of a Tigard-based advocacy group and lobbying concern, also are listed at the plaza location.

Nassar

Gamael Nassar wants to look through the front of his downtown property, he said, and stop seeing businesses close.

He said he has the community connections and open mind to make it happen.

“I have a great big window, and I watch people pass by, and what I see is businesses opening and closing within two years,” Nassar said.

Nassar calls new businesses opening fantastic. But they’re opening, he said, where another entrepreneur has shuttered a venture.

“The opportunity is evident,” he said. “But we have a town that’s closed on Mondays, we have a town that is mostly closed on Sundays, and these businesses require more people coming to their doors.”

Nassar, an insurance agent, started his civic work in Lebanon as a chamber ambassador. After some years and applying in 2021, Nassar was appointed to fill a vacancy in Ward 2 of the City Council.

At the council’s helm, Nassar said, he wants to see the city hire someone to communicate city business with constituents. And he wants to see a council that would welcome more differences in opinion.

“I need to get more phone calls about what someone would like to see, about the fact that they’re angry. That’s the only way we can improve,” he said.

Nassar appears as a relentless serial networker. But he said he never intended to run for City Council.

In Florida, he said he learned the ropes from a friend who has been mayor of a south Miami-Dade County city for 40 years.

He wrote grant applications, petitioning governments for money and figured out where, when and who to meet face-to-face appealing to government power.

He credits Lebanon booster, chamber director and community "second mom" Shelly Garrett with putting him on the path that could lead to the mayor’s chair. Garrett was credited with helping bring a veterans’ home, medical school and community college campus to Lebanon.

“That’s what Shelly Garrett was all about — action. And vision,” Nassar said. “That is the mark of a true leader.”

Nassar’s family arrived in Lebanon in 2017, moving from Florida with wife Jenny to support her parents.

A conference set the tone in 2018. He said he saw a chamber leader that inspired business owners to follow her efforts to petition anyone with power and authority to help the city.

“So from then on, it just never stopped,” he said. “We would talk about how I could help her, do what she needed to do, which was build our business acumen.”

Nassar began joining boards, committees, following Garrett’s insights, he said. Garrett died in 2019.

Nassar’s on the boards of Lebanon Downtown Association, Enliven Foundation, and Lebanon Strawberry Festival Association. He’s the council’s representative on its Trees and Trails Advisory Committee.

Across the mid-Willamette Valley, Nassar also helps guide or participates in local chapters Albany’s chamber, NAACP and United Way.

He said he believes his constituents want forward movement at the city — economic expansion and more employers, like in Garrett’s tenure.

Nassar said he’d reconnect allied businesses, nonprofits and other city stakeholders with Lebanon’s 2040 vision plan to get that movement. The plan outlines upgrades, like restoring buildings downtown.

“Over 1,000 people put that together,” Nassar said, “a year and a half of work putting that together.”

Some steps, such as an arts commission, a community garden and Strawberry Plaza, were completed under the plan.

Others languished while people in charge of executing the vision plan dropped out of their positions during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nassar emphasized taking advantage of existing opportunities to improve the city — not "reinventing the wheel," he said — and taking simple actions to make those improvements.

“We need more money in our community, our Police Department needs more money, our Fire Department needs more money, our city needs more money,” Nassar said. “But we don’t want to raise taxes.

“That’s really my platform — that you can’t just say money. You have to work within the resources we have,” he said.

He said the 2040 plan also needs to leverage tourism.

Nassar said he wants to connect Highway 20 traffic to potential attractions in town: trails, gardens, a train excursion.

“It may be one of the largest assets because we have a natural procession of cars going through, right? How do we get them to stop for a moment to shop at one of our stores or restaurants?” Nassar said.

It’s that revenue Nassar hopes the city can lean on. Lebanon will continue to fund new and replaced sewers, storm water drains and drinking water pipes.

He described fiscal stewardship and the neighbors he thinks about at City Council.

“We all live here. We all pay taxes here. We all have to deal with the ramifications, so nobody wants to raise taxes,” Nassar said.

And he’s got his priorities. Nassar said growing up in the Miami metro gave him an appreciation for funding law enforcement.

“I love leaving my doors unlocked,” he said. “That’s amazing. But I want to continue to be able to do that. So I’m tough on crime.”

Nassar said he’s positioned to guide the city under projected growth at Western University of Health Sciences campuses in Lebanon.

The university is set to expand its program at College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific - Northwest. That growth means hundreds of new families in Lebanon, Nassar said, which requires keeping an open mind about the city’s housing mix of single-family homes and new apartment blocks.

It also means more diverse perspectives, ideas and conversations in businesses downtown. Nassar said university students and staff come from a multitude of backgrounds and identities.

“I’ve worked with agricultural workers to those that represent liberal views, conservative views. I've worked with LGBTQ+ communities, I've worked with those that are losing their communities because the government needs to take it to do something,” Nassar said.

Nassar said he was frustrated in May when people who are LGBTQ+ had no chance to hear from their City Council.

A group from the Lebanon Downtown Association asked the city to adopt a proclamation and declare June Pride Month. Mayor Aziz had sole responsibility for making a proclamation and refused.

At a following meeting, efforts by Nassar to get a conversation on the record were met by silence from councilors Wayne Dykstra, Wayne Rieskamp and Kim Ullfers.

“They never got to hear from their elected officials, and that is wrong,” Nassar said.

Nassar’s campaign had $881 headed into mid-October. Oregon Secretary of State records showed $2,495 in 13 cash contributions to Nassar’s campaign since July.

The largest, $1,000, was logged as an immediate family contribution. Nassar and family have footed most of the campaign’s contributions, nearly $1,500 in all.