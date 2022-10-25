Elections: Lebanon, meet Ward 2 council candidate Cassie Cruze

Neither Cassie Cruze nor Dave Workman are strangers to city process. And yet, they are political newbies.

Cruze manages the Lebanon Downtown Association which frequently seeks space from the city for events and attempts to draw in tourism and grant dollars for revitalization.

Workman is one of three conservative PAC-backed candidates appearing on the ticket in November. He was appointed to the city Planning Commission in April.

Ryan Newby, on the other hand, a third candidate who still appears in the voter's pamphlet, ended his campaign. Reached by phone, Newby said medical appointments kept him from running.

His statement in the pamphlet encourages voters to pick someone else.

"I am not seeking to be elected as City [councilor] for Ward 2. I missed the deadline to remove myself from running for the position. I was told I can't be removed from the ballot which has not been printed yet. Please vote for one of the other candidates and not for me."

Cruze sees growth not as inevitable but happening, now, in Lebanon. The City Council’s job, she said, is to get ahead of it.

“We say this is the city that friendliness built. It’s built, but it’s still growing,” Cruze said.

Cruze frequently attends council meetings where she updates elected officials on her work managing the Lebanon Downtown Association.

She speaks to two purviews of city council. First, there's the businesses, culture and room for development she said the city needs as businesses, families and medical students decide where to move.

She said she wants to belong to a council that prioritizes developing the site of a former wood products mill for housing at Cheadle Lake. And her action plan largely is continuing the city’s action plan, following the 2040 Vision document drafted by town stakeholders.

But the council also has to show emotional leadership, she said.

“To me, it's more important we elevate one another and uplift than to be so concerned that someone's not the current focus,” Cruze said.

Cruze said voters asked her to run after she went before the council in April to introduce people from Lebanon petitioning Mayor Paul Aziz to declare June Pride Month.

Among them was Cruze’s son Zayn Chapman, a high school student.

Aziz refused to sign the proclamation, then ended proclamations outright after pushback.

Cruze said she’d like to see a human rights committee, a panel that asks Lebanon who’s missing from conversations about housing and infrastructure.

“It’s going to take action from the residents and people who want to bring these things forward, and then the council uplifts those,” Cruze said.

Cruze described something of a visibility problem in Lebanon. She believes some voters don’t hear about discrimination their neighbors may face, and those neighbors don’t know where to speak up.

“There’s not a number to call if people are throwing hate speech at you.”

She said she has conversations with potential constituents who are on the receiving end of slurs. They talk about how emotionally draining rejection is — from churches, from families, from schools.

“If they're not seeing it, they need to have conversations with people who have experienced it,” Cruze said.

And council can hear or help start some of those conversations, she said.

She talked about a City Council resolution — not a proclamation — made in September during which a community officer with Lebanon Police Department made an “excellent” presentation about Sept. 11, 2001.

“Especially since most of our 20-year-olds and below don’t have any emotional tie to that event,” she said.

Cruze said that community police officer challenged a presumption that much of the community takes for granted — that everyone understands what their neighbors felt or experienced on 9/11.

“I think that might be an opportunity to where not just ‘words to be read’ but to actually educate council to ‘the importance of,’” she said. “And I would challenge anybody to educate council to ‘the importance of.’”