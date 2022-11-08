Election results: Lebanon's crowded council race nears end

Lebanon’s mayoral candidates cross the line 8 p.m., Nov. 8 in the race to lead The City that Friendliness Built.

Check this page for results in four races for Lebanon City Council and mayor. And check back for results on a proposed moratorium that would allow councilors to hold off allowing the Oregon Health Authority to roll out legal psilocybin mushroom therapy in Lebanon.

A failed attempt to have a proclamation signed declaring June Pride Month in Lebanon split candidates around how welcoming the city should be in its march from about 20,000 to about 25,000 people over the next 13 years.

The city is growing, and some say Lebanon could do more to follow its strategic plan, Vision 2040, to keep up with state-projected housing needs and center inclusivity in its governance.

Others seek to have Lebanon apply the brakes to housing and budgetary policy and want to make no formal recognition of its citizens, like those people who are LGBTQ+ seeking a Pride proclamation.

Additionally, Lebanon’s council in July balked at being among the test cities for Measure 109 that legalized use of psilocybin in licensed therapeutic settings.

Under the measure, Oregon counties and municipalities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin. Without clear guidance on how OHA will roll out licensed psilocybin, councilors said, Lebanon sent local measure 22-194 to its constituents asking for a two-year moratorium.

Related stories: