Election results: Lebanon races near end, may be conservative sweep

Lebanon's conservative ticket was positioned to sweep three non-partisan city council races Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

Mayoral candidate Kenneth Jackola had 66.9% of returned ballots as of 8 p.m. Gamael Nassar trailed at 32.2% with fewer than half of ballots returned.

Check this page for results in four races for Lebanon City Council and mayor. And check back for results on a proposed moratorium that would allow councilors to hold off allowing the Oregon Health Authority to roll out legal psilocybin mushroom therapy in Lebanon.

With 46% of ballots returned city-wide, Lebanon voted 62.8% to 37.2% to temporarily ban psychedelic mushrooms.

In Ward I, Carl Mann led by 2 points — 50.63% with 46.7% of ballots returned.

Dave Workman had 56.4% of the vote in Ward II. Cassie Cruze had 35.71% with 42.3% of votes counted.

Ryan Newby initially filed to run in the ward on the ticket of self-described constitutional conservative political action committee Candidate Identification and Support Committee. He dropped out too late to withdraw from the race.

Newby had 7.28%.

The PAC footed Lisa Stroud as a write-in candidate in Ward III. Incumbent Michelle Steinhebel appeared to comfortably hold the seat Tuesday night with 74.6% of the vote with about half of ballots returned.

Write-in votes represented 25.4%. of votes in the ward.

A failed attempt to have a proclamation signed declaring June Pride Month in Lebanon split candidates around how welcoming the city should be in its march from about 20,000 to about 25,000 people over the next 13 years.

The city is growing, and some say Lebanon could do more to follow its strategic plan, Vision 2040, to keep up with state-projected housing needs and center inclusivity in its governance.

Others seek to have Lebanon apply the brakes to housing and budgetary policy and want to make no formal recognition of its citizens, like those people who are LGBTQ+ seeking a Pride proclamation.

Additionally, Lebanon’s council in July balked at being among the test cities for Measure 109 that legalized use of psilocybin in licensed therapeutic settings.

Under the measure, Oregon counties and municipalities automatically opt in to permitting psilocybin. Without clear guidance on how OHA will roll out licensed psilocybin, councilors said, Lebanon sent local measure 22-194 to its constituents asking for a two-year moratorium.

