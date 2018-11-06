LEBANON — Incumbent Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz won a fourth term on Tuesday, defeating longtime city councilor Bob Elliott and political newcomer Tom Gregory in a three-way race.
In the initial results released Tuesday night, Aziz received 61 percent of the vote, with Elliott at 26 percent and Gregory at 13 percent.
Michelle Steinhebel was victorious in the race to represent Ward 3 on the city council. In early results she tallied 56 percent of the vote. Duston Denver was at 27 percent and Nervino at 17 percent.
The final tallies were subject to change as the late-arriving ballots were processed.
Aziz said he was more nervous about this result than the previous two elections. He knew that Elliott had served as a city councilor for many years and is well known in the community.
"With his tenure, I was concerned," Aziz said. "There were a lot of nerves. I never want to assume I'm going to win."
Steinhebel is the public affairs manager at the Lebanon campus of the Western University of Health Sciences.
"I'm really excited to get started. We have a great council in place and I'm excited to work with them for the city of Lebanon," Steinhebel said.
Her first goal is to get better acquainted with her fellow councilors, City Manager Gary Marks, and the heads of the various departments.
"I want to learn more in-depth about the issues and accomplishments," Steinhebel said.
There were two uncontested races for the Lebanon city council. Wayne Rieskamp won a fifth term on council representing Ward 1.
Karin Stauder, a retired police officer, was unopposed in her bid to represent Ward 2.