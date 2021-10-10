Election 2021: Ballot breakdown in Linn County

Ballots for the Nov. 2 election are headed to the Post Office this week, which means voters in Linn County will be seeing theirs delivered in the following days. There are three ballot measures on the east side of the Willamette River, though no races for elected office.

There have also been minor moves among the voter rolls, with both Democrats and Republicans losing voters and unaffiliated voters showing marked gains since the 2020 general election.

The big countywide issue for Linn voters is Measure 22-189, which calls for an increase in the four-year law enforcement levy that funds the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Juvenile Department and District Attorney’s Office. Since the last renewal, voters have paid $2.83 per $1,000 of assessed value. The question on this year's ballot asks voters to increase that property tax by 15 cents, so the new amount would be $2.98 per $1,000.

Voters shot down a measure last year that would have increased the rate to $3.08 amid the desire of Linn County Commissioners to affirm a commitment to local law enforcement during a time when nationwide calls to defund the police broke out last summer. No such effort was before voters or approved by local governments at that time.