LHS 2022 grads take first step in great journey

Home of the Warriors, Lebanon High School graduated more than 200 students Tuesday, June 7.

For LHS senior Faith Hodge, the commencement ceremony was a long time coming. Originally with the class of 2020, Hodge was expelled as a freshman, returned to school but dropped out as a junior. She came back for her senior year but didn’t have the credits to finish.

Despite being tagged a “super senior,” one who doesn’t graduate and repeats senior year, Hodge kept chasing her diploma — for another two years. Without the money for further education, she’s hoping for scholarships and grants to reach her next goal — enrolling at Phagans’ Beauty College in Corvallis.

With her peers long gone, Hodge said the teachers and administrators became her friends and biggest supporters. They kept her on track, checked on her daily, gave her rides to school and to check out colleges, even bought her shoes and phone cards.

“I barely scraped by, but I did it,” Hodge said. “I’m 100% ecstatic; I’m going to be crying all day.”

High school is a challenging enough time, but when you add in the chaos of a pandemic, focusing on education takes on a new level of difficulty. Principal Craig Swanson highlighted the dedication of his staff and students and their determination to succeed. He listed numerous student accomplishments over the school year.

“I could not thank our staff more for going above and beyond this year and helping each student attain graduation tonight,” Swanson said. “We started this year in masks, mandatory distancing, classroom capacity limits, and although there were lots of opinions shared, we all agreed that graduating as a Lebanon Warrior was the top priority.”

Making it to the stage for graduation and giving a speech was a surreal feeling for Payton Drummond, student body president and a valedictorian, who said she decided in sixth grade she would be straight-A student and later set a goal to be a high school valedictorian.

“I took it day-by-day, semester-by-semester, and year-by-year, and before I knew it I was writing this speech,” Drummond said. “This journey has helped me realize that even if the dream I set for myself is absolutely impossible, if I work hard I can do it. Dreams do come true if you want them badly enough.”

