Lebanon schools move ahead with addition, 6th-grader migration

Lebanon’s second most populated school is getting more students, and more room for students after the district closed bidding Friday, Dec. 8 on a $5.1-million expansion at Seven Oak.

Seven Oak Middle School anticipates that the number of people living in or near the city will continue to swell, which means more students in the school district, Principal Mike Hillman said in an interview.

“We’re growing,” Hillman said.

District staff plan to move the remainder of the city’s sixth-grade classes to Seven Oak after the expansion, effectively consolidating middle school operations and freeing up space at elementary schools for younger students.

Seven Oak Hallway 04

Cat Glad, a sixth-grader, departs a classroom Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon. The school district is attempting to consolidate all sixth-grade students at the middle school, freeing up class space at two elementary school. The move would have added more than 70 students to Seven Oak and the district is siting a free-standing, prefabricated metal building that will supply an additional gymnasium and three classrooms to soak up some of the school's increased population.

“That’s the goal of the project," Business Manager Will Lewis told the Lebanon Community Schools board at a Thursday, Dec. 8 meeting

Lebanon’s planning department issued a notice two days earlier calling for public comment on a school district request to build three new classrooms and gym space at Seven Oak.

The district in its land use application seeks to build an 8,690-square-foot building. Plans show the proposed addition as a free-standing structure off the southwest side of the existing 81,085-square-foot school.

Lewis said indoor exercise space will be separated from adjoined covered outdoor space by “giant garage doors” that can open to combine the spaces.

He told the board the building is pre-fabricated metal but will not resemble pole-built barn or commercial buildings that typically have large garage doors.

“When you see it, it will look like a normal school building,” Lewis said.

Seven Oak is among the district’s oldest buildings, constructed in 1955, according to a facilities report prepared for the district by Soderstrom Architects in 2019.

Lacomb School and Cascades Elementary are two years older.

Seven Oak Phones 02

Myla Woody uses a smart phone to answer questions during a quiz in the classroom of wellness teacher Jesse Pratt on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon. Pratt is from Monmouth, worked long-term as a substitute teacher in Boise, he said, and landed a job in Lebanon after he interviewed for a math teacher job that he did not get.

Most of the district’s eight schools serve children in grades kindergarten through five. Sixth-graders are enrolled at four of those, including 78 at Cascades and Pioneer Elementary inside the city.

The district’s sixth-grade classes at Green Acres and Riverview elementaries moved before the start of the 2022 school year.

Lacomb and Hamilton Creek serve 56 sixth-graders in outlying areas, operating as combined elementary-middle schools.

Hillman said Seven Oak also is among the district’s largest.

Seven Oak Worm 03

Sawyer Gillispie, a sixth-grader, performs his rendition of the worm at Seven Oak Middle School. He said his grades are good but he misses at least one aspect of fifth grade — "I didn't have to pick up my binder to go anywhere," he said. Physical education teachers and school administrators said students can crowd Seven Oak's two gymnasiums. Lebanon Community School District plans to move sixth-graders from two elementary schools to Seven Oak and will seek to build a third gym, part of a $5.1-million expansion. Katelyn Riegle was teaching a relatively light class of sixth-graders how to play capture the flag. "We would definitely need another space," she said.

Lebanon High School enrolled more than 1,300 in September, about 310 to 350 for each grade nine through 12.

But the average total enrollment at the elementaries is closer to 300.

Seven Oak enrolled 607 students as of late September. That would have been 685 with all the city’s sixth-graders, and a lot of students cramming into the middle school’s existing two gymnasiums.

“When the weather’s nice, we can go outside. We enjoy doing that,” Hillman said.

Seven Oak Wooten 06

Language arts teacher Colby Wooten, right, instructs students to "be nice" Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon. Kapri Collins, left, and Victoria Taggart, both sixth-graders, were serving as office aides between classes. Kapri said she appreciates moving between classrooms throughout the school day for different subjects, a big change from fifth grade and elementary-style instruction that happens mostly in one room. She said Wooten finds ways to teach that hold her attention and that he's among her favorite teachers. "He gives us snacks," she said. Victoria said sixth grade introduced changes she described as "freedom," like interacting with more teachers and students every day. "We have a big class," she said.

But when the weather turns rainy, he said, “our gyms do get crowded.”

Hillman said three additional classrooms will help the school allocate additional space for instruction, which may reduce the number of students in existing classrooms.

More space, fewer per-class students, translates to more potential face time with instructors and possibly fewer distractions — “everything that comes along with more classroom size,” Hillman said.

Exercise and seat-based instructional space in the proposed building will serve sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders all through the typical seven-period instruction day, Hillman said.

Seven Oak Crowd 05

Students pack into hallways Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon.

“Then you add into that rainy-day recess. The space will be very well utilized,” Hillman said.

District staff have made similar remarks about shrinking class sizes at the elementaries.

Architects in the facilities report estimated the district would spend $35.7 million to replace Seven Oak, or $5.5 million to repair the building and bring it up to contemporary safety and efficiency standards.

The report stated the school is over capacity, “very crowded, causing issues,” among other problems identified.

Seven Oak Pose 01

Jillian Stuck, left, Victoria Taggart and Kapri Collins, all sixth-graders, check their appearance in a phone and prepare to pose for a photo Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon. The school district plans to end sixth-grade classes at two elementary schools, so that all students inside the city limits will start the grade in the same place — at the middle school. Jillian described the transition from fifth to sixth grade as significant, but said she gets along with her relatively larger cohort and the teachers at Seven Oak. Some offer increased independence and flexible class plans, she said, like a language arts teacher who allows her to listen to music. "He's just very understanding," she said.

Air conditioning equipment, access to the building to meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and flooring deemed as hazardous were cited among some of the most pressing upgrades.

“There is physical evidence that appears to show a significant amount of asbestos flooring,” the report states.

Contractors began assessing the Seven Oak site in late November ahead of proposing bids for construction, Lewis told the board.

Initially staff proposed a six-classroom addition at Seven Oak with a target price of less than $3 million. Architects redesigned the building after estimated costs climbed past $6 million.

Seven Oak PE 07

Diego Magana, a sixth-grader, rests between rounds of capture the flag Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Seven Oak Middle School in Lebanon.

The district board allocated $4 million for its redesigned addition.

District staff asked for an additional $1.2 million in October to cover costs that escalated between proposal and design of the project, including estimates for inflationary increases in materials and labor and for putting contingency money aside to cover unforeseen costs.

“It’s not the design we wanted but at the end of the day I feel good that we’re going to do a good, solid project for our community that’s going to help our kids,” Lewis said.

Alex Powers (he/him) covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Call 541-812-6116 or email Alex.Powers@lee.net.

Tags

Reporter

Alex Powers (he/him) reports business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. He studied sociology at University of Oregon where he earned a master’s degree in journalism. Alex probably is outdoors when he’s not behind a camera or notepad.

