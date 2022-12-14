Lebanon schools move ahead with addition, 6th-grader migration

Lebanon’s second most populated school is getting more students, and more room for students after the district closed bidding Friday, Dec. 8 on a $5.1-million expansion at Seven Oak.

Seven Oak Middle School anticipates that the number of people living in or near the city will continue to swell, which means more students in the school district, Principal Mike Hillman said in an interview.

“We’re growing,” Hillman said.

District staff plan to move the remainder of the city’s sixth-grade classes to Seven Oak after the expansion, effectively consolidating middle school operations and freeing up space at elementary schools for younger students.

“That’s the goal of the project," Business Manager Will Lewis told the Lebanon Community Schools board at a Thursday, Dec. 8 meeting

Lebanon’s planning department issued a notice two days earlier calling for public comment on a school district request to build three new classrooms and gym space at Seven Oak.

The district in its land use application seeks to build an 8,690-square-foot building. Plans show the proposed addition as a free-standing structure off the southwest side of the existing 81,085-square-foot school.

Lewis said indoor exercise space will be separated from adjoined covered outdoor space by “giant garage doors” that can open to combine the spaces.

He told the board the building is pre-fabricated metal but will not resemble pole-built barn or commercial buildings that typically have large garage doors.

“When you see it, it will look like a normal school building,” Lewis said.

Seven Oak is among the district’s oldest buildings, constructed in 1955, according to a facilities report prepared for the district by Soderstrom Architects in 2019.

Lacomb School and Cascades Elementary are two years older.

Most of the district’s eight schools serve children in grades kindergarten through five. Sixth-graders are enrolled at four of those, including 78 at Cascades and Pioneer Elementary inside the city.

The district’s sixth-grade classes at Green Acres and Riverview elementaries moved before the start of the 2022 school year.

Lacomb and Hamilton Creek serve 56 sixth-graders in outlying areas, operating as combined elementary-middle schools.

Hillman said Seven Oak also is among the district’s largest.

Lebanon High School enrolled more than 1,300 in September, about 310 to 350 for each grade nine through 12.

But the average total enrollment at the elementaries is closer to 300.

Seven Oak enrolled 607 students as of late September. That would have been 685 with all the city’s sixth-graders, and a lot of students cramming into the middle school’s existing two gymnasiums.

“When the weather’s nice, we can go outside. We enjoy doing that,” Hillman said.

But when the weather turns rainy, he said, “our gyms do get crowded.”

Hillman said three additional classrooms will help the school allocate additional space for instruction, which may reduce the number of students in existing classrooms.

More space, fewer per-class students, translates to more potential face time with instructors and possibly fewer distractions — “everything that comes along with more classroom size,” Hillman said.

Exercise and seat-based instructional space in the proposed building will serve sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders all through the typical seven-period instruction day, Hillman said.

“Then you add into that rainy-day recess. The space will be very well utilized,” Hillman said.

District staff have made similar remarks about shrinking class sizes at the elementaries.

Architects in the facilities report estimated the district would spend $35.7 million to replace Seven Oak, or $5.5 million to repair the building and bring it up to contemporary safety and efficiency standards.

The report stated the school is over capacity, “very crowded, causing issues,” among other problems identified.

Air conditioning equipment, access to the building to meet Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, and flooring deemed as hazardous were cited among some of the most pressing upgrades.

“There is physical evidence that appears to show a significant amount of asbestos flooring,” the report states.

Contractors began assessing the Seven Oak site in late November ahead of proposing bids for construction, Lewis told the board.

Initially staff proposed a six-classroom addition at Seven Oak with a target price of less than $3 million. Architects redesigned the building after estimated costs climbed past $6 million.

The district board allocated $4 million for its redesigned addition.

District staff asked for an additional $1.2 million in October to cover costs that escalated between proposal and design of the project, including estimates for inflationary increases in materials and labor and for putting contingency money aside to cover unforeseen costs.

“It’s not the design we wanted but at the end of the day I feel good that we’re going to do a good, solid project for our community that’s going to help our kids,” Lewis said.